DBA And Vodafone Foundation Groom Young People For Leadership
Accra – 10 July 2017: The Dream Believe Achieve Network (DBA) close out event to wrap up eight weeks of intensive mentorship came to a successful end with a mammoth gathering at the premises of Dzorwulu Junior High School in Accra.
The event convened hundreds of young people from Alajo, Mamobi-Nima, Achimota, Pig Farm, Accra Newtown, Abelemkpe, and Dzorwulu communities. The event culminated the eight weeks’ classroom mentoring sessionsspearheaded DBA Network in partnership with the Vodafone Ghana Foundation.
Held on Ghana’s Republic Day, 1 July, the event brought togetherclose to 400 students and teachers from the participating schools (Alajo 3 JHS, Abelemkpe JHS and Dzorwulu JHS) as well as several volunteers and mentors. With a well thought-through curriculum, the mentoring sessions looked at very relevant topics such as Responsible Citizenship, Effective Time management, Personal Grooming, Leadership, Cyber Safety, Career counselling, Communicating with confidence Financial intelligence etc. in the participating schools.
Speaking at the event,Founder of DBA,Ms Brooke Nuwati said she was excited about the DBA team and what they have achieved in the space of two months, amidst daunting challenges. “It hasn’t been easy taking time off work every week and visiting 3 different schools in different locations. I’m touched by the spirit of sacrifice, service and leadership offered by the team, especially our Team Leads for the various schools. We have had support from employee volunteers from Vodafone Ghana, GNPC, Teledata ICT, USAID JICA etc. as well as the Rotary Club of Accra-Legon. We are also thankful to the management and teachers of the various schools we visited. Brooke added, “In all, it has been worth every minute and we had our moments with these wonderful kids. I believe we have done a great job”.
Madam Rhodaline Dzade, Administrator at the Vodafone Ghana Foundation said “The opportunity to engage young people is priceless and we are happy about the impact the DBA initiative is making in the lives of the youth and entire communities. Vodafone Ghana is passionate about empowerment and working with DBA is one sure way of doing that”
Speaking as a volunteer at the closeout event, Director of Consulting and Advisory at Global Media Alliance, Ms Emma Wenani believes the DBA team is doing a fantastic job and the kids are sure lucky to be getting different life lessons from different volunteers and mentors at a young age. In Facebook post, she said, “As I spoke to them on a topic I’m particularly passionate about, I was reminded to also go back to tracking my own goals, make others and constantly be on a self-development journey. Just watching them as they asked questions, interacted with each other and with mentors and the fun written on their faces made me miss my younger years. But now I realize that my adult years should be spent shaping and impacting the next generation”
The event was also packed with fun activities such as dancing competition, fashion show and modeling, musical chairs, face painting etc.
Promasidor Ghana Ltd producers of Cowbell, Yum-mie Noodles and Snappy Snacks made sure participants were fully refreshed. The DBA closeout event was also supported by GNPC, West Africa Centre for CSR, Nokaana Solutions and Cropmac.
Dream Believe Achieve (DBA) is a network of professionals who are dedicated to grooming, mentoring and preparing young persons for responsible leadership. The objective of DBA is to inspire young people by sharing experiences, nurturing and building their confidence.
