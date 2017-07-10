modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
Stop Maltreating Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo Tells Qatar

Daily Guide
43 minutes ago | General News
President Akufo-Addo  with H.E. Mohammed Jaber Al- Kuwari 
President Akufo-Addo  with H.E. Mohammed Jaber Al- Kuwari 


President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Qatar to take immediate steps to stop the maltreatment of Ghanaians in that Gulf State.

President Akufo-Addo made the call when he interacted with the Ambassador of Qatar to Ghana, H.E. Mohammed Jaber Al- Kuwari at the Flagstaff House at a ceremony to receive his credentials as the first Qatari Ambassador to Ghana.

According to Mr. Akufo-Addo, information available indicates that the people of Qatar have consistently mistreated Ghanaian nationals who travel to their country adding that it is about time that practice is stopped.

Several Ghanaians who have traveled to Qatar to seek greener pastures have narrated harrowing stories of the maltreatment they have been subjected to by citizens of that country.

President Akufo-Addo urged Ambassador Jaber Al- Kuwari to convey to the leader of Qatar, Ghana's reservations on how Ghanaians who go to Qatar to work are treated and to deal with the situation once and for all.

In his response, Ambassador Jaber Al- Kuwari promised to work with Ghana's Foreign Affairs ministry to resolve that issue.

Meanwhile, three other Ambassador designate from their respective countries also presented their credentials to the President.

The three are H.E. Mrs. A. Martine-Francoise Fossa of the Republic of Benin, H.E. Mr. Markus Nikolaus Paul Dutly, Switzerland, and H.E. Werner Senfter of the Republic of Austria.

All four Ambassadors designate were welcomed to the Flagstaff House by the Armed Forces Central Band.

-Starrfmonline

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

