Pregnant prostitute gets international attention after Nhyira FM expose
Radio, indeed, gets results. A story told on Nhyira FM’s 'Wiase Mu NsÉ›m' programme and later published extensively on Adom KasiÉ›bo and Adomonline on how a homeless and pregnant teenage mother sleeps with men for survival has drawn international attention.
Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh is on a charity mission to Ghana to support 17-year-old Afia Nyako.
Manager of Tonto Dikeh Foundation, Mr. Bunmi, is due in Accra on Wednesday to liaise with Multimedia Group Limited on how to resettle the girl.
Tonto who is presently in Kenya was touched by the story she read online and is immediately out to explore ways to help.
She met Ghanaian parliamentarian, Dr. Ayew Afriyie, who incidentally is also in Kenya on official duty, and made her intention clear to him.
Dr. Afriyie subsequently relayed the message to officials of Multimedia Group in Kumasi.
Details of the resettlement package will be discussed when the Nigerian delegation arrives in Accra on Wednesday.
A jobless teenage mother, Afia Nyarko has resorted to prostitution to feed herself and the unborn baby.
She has since been sleeping with 15 men daily after a man who put her in a family way decided not to take care of her again.
The only option left for the teenager who broke her virginity at age 11 was to engage in prostitution.
“I have been forced to go into prostitution because the man who impregnated me decided not to take care of us again. I have been doing this for the past years to survive” she told host of 'Wiase Mu NsÉ›m' Kofi Gyimah on Nhyira FM.
With support, which seems to be on its way, Afia could learn a trade she has been hoping for.
