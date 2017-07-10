TOP STORIES
Step back from noise-making and get things done
Kumasi July 10, GNA - The Primate and Spiritual Head of the Brotherhood Church has advised Ghanaians to step back from what he termed the 'noise-making' and work together to make things happen.
The Right Reverend S. K. Adofo indicated that the nation would see scant socio-economic progress if people persisted in only talking and lamenting instead of acting to address problems.
He was addressing a four-day national conference of the church in Kumasi.
The event, attended by more than 500 delegates, drawn from across the country and beyond, was held under the theme 'Go and work in my vineyard'.
The Rt. Rev Adofo called for the government and the political opposition to find common ground to move the nation forward.
The expectation, he said, was that politicians on both sides of the aisle would put the national interest ahead of partisan political consideration or convenience.
He highlighted the need for all to accept to become 'each other's keeper and resolve to work towards the common goal of making the society a better place for everybody to live'.
Primate Adofo spoke against indiscipline, lawlessness and impunity and said this was unhelpful to peace and security.
He used the occasion to pledge strong support of the church to the government's fight against illegal mining, popularly referred to as 'galamsey'.
He rallied the people to protect the forest and river bodies from the destructive activities of miners.
GNA
By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA
