TOP STORIES
One head alone can not go out for consultation.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
NGO to provide skills to 300 PWDs in Yendi Municipality
Yendi (NR) July 10, GNA - The Collective Human Needs Organization (CHNO) Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) based at Yendi in the Northern Region is to train over 300 Persons With Disability (PWDs) to acquire employable skills.
The PWDs would be trained in sewing, dress making, carpentry, weaving, shea butter extraction and hairdressing.
Afa Mohamadu Alhassan, the Chairman of the NGO announced this when they distributed quantity of items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to over 300 Persons With Disability at Kuga in the Yendi Municipality of Northern Region.
The objectives of the organisation is to promote development and poverty reduction, advance for poor and vulnerable in society to duty bearers, to solicit for funds for programmes and projects for developing the PWDs, mobilise people and communities for social service among others.
The items include; large quantity of Wax prints, Men's wear, Sandals, Slippers, Muslims attire, bales of second hand clothing, soft drinks, among others.
Afa Mahamadu indicated that, during festivities especially during Ramadan, a number of items including foot stuffs and a quantity of Qurans were distributed to the PWDs and the Organisation had established an Arabic School at Kuga with an enrolment of 63 persons, who were mostly orphans.
He reiterated the need for the PWDs to develop the habit of acquiring skills and advised them to eschew laziness and all forms of negative practices that could hamper their future.
He advised them to embrace the training programmes in order to avoid begging on streets and market places.
The Chairman said their operational areas include; Yendi, Bimbilla, Tamale, Savelugu, Tolon and Nyankpala in the Northern Region.
He said the Organisation had registered a number of PWDs in those areas and had been operating for the past 12 years in assisting them.
Alhaji Abubakari Ahmed Ayaashei, a Tutor of Technical University College of Ghana, Tamale reminded the PWDs that the work of the Organisation was to Support the work of Muslims in order to promote the welfare of the widows, orphans and other Vulnerable in society.
Alhaji Abubakari indicated that they had African Muslims Agency (Mr Abukari Sadiq Centre), an orphanage at vetting in Tamale with a population of over 300.
He said the Centre had educated some of the children of PWDs up to the tertiary levels and advised the PWDs to pray for the success of the Organization to continue supporting you.
He said althoughthey don't have enough funds to put up accommodation for them, they could only provide them with clothing, food stuff and training for them to acquire skills.
Mr Dawuni Abdulai Yakubu, Northern Regional Chairman of PWDs commended the organisation for their plans and support to improve the lives of their members in the Region and gave the assurance that they would continue to pray for them to contribute to support them.
He called on religious bodies and other NGOs to come to the aid of the PWDs in the region since they had no support.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News