Focus priority on disease prevention - Adams
Kumasi, July 10, GNA - The government has been asked to put more resources into health programmes directed at the prevention of diseases.
Mr. Archibald Adams, Campaign Coordinator, Alliance for Reproductive Health Rights (ARHR), an NGO, said the focus should be on getting people to do the very basic, simple and right things to keep them safe from diseases.
He mentioned sanitation, good nutrition, personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness.
He made the call at a day's workshop on primary health care held for selected journalists at Kenyase in Kwabre East District.
It was jointly organized by the ARHR and Curious Minds, another NGO based in the national capital, Accra, under the theme 'Primary Health Care, have we got a right'.
Mr. Adams said people should be encouraged to maintain good sanitation - should not litter and throw garbage at unauthorized points.
He added that the responsibility of ensuring that the communities were clean must not be left to the metropolitan, municipal and assemblies alone to shoulder.
He also highlighted the need to build more community-based health planning and services (CHPS) compounds so that everybody would have access to quality healthcare.
This, he said, was important because it was only when the people were healthy that they would be economically productive.
Mr. Augustine Yaw Boamah, Deputy Ashanti Regional Health Director (Administration), said tele-medicine was being piloted in the region to provide clinical healthcare to people in difficult-to-reach areas.
Community health officers in these places are being assisted through the use of telecommunication and information communication technology to administer drugs and take care of patients.
He asked that a second look was taken at the insurance capitation by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) because of the difficulties it was presenting to health care delivery in the region.
