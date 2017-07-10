TOP STORIES
GHACEM Ladies Hall to construct a library at TTU
Mildred Siabi-Mensah GNA
Takoradi, July 10, GNA - The "GHACEM Ladies Hall" of the Takoradi Technical University is to build a 419,200 million cedis library facility within the Hall to promote academic work among the students population.
The construction of the library at the Hall is also to curb the frequent attacks on the students by some unscrupulous persons at night due to the distance between the main campus library and the hostel.
Professor Frank John Eshun, Vice Chancellor of the University, during the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the library, said the strategic plan of the University places staff and students at a high level and that a good welfare system had been instituted to help advance the course of the University.
He lauded the initiative by the Hall Warden, Mrs. Rose Nyarko and the management team for the project, adding, "The school authority will together with support from corporate Ghana complete the project on time".
Mrs. Rose Nyarko, the Hall Warden said students complained over the years of attacks during examinations, adding, "Studying in the hall too is not conducive due to the small nature of the cubicles.
"It is based on this unfortunate incidence that the management and executives of the Hall have decided to build a library to serve as a reading and studying place for the female students in the University ".
Mrs Nyarko prayed for management and stakeholder support for quick execution of the library project. GNA
