Asiedu Nketia Leads NDC NEC To US

Starrfmonline.com
1 hour ago | NDC News

A four-member delegation of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in New York, the United States of America, to participate in the annual Council Meeting of Socialist International (SI).

The General Secretary of the NDC Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, who is also one of the elected Vice Presidents of SI, is the leader of the delegation.

Other members of the delegation are Kofi Attor, Director of International Relations, Kwabena Barlon, a Deputy National Youth Organiser, and Dr. Ezanetor Rawlings, Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey Constituency.

The meeting, to be addressed by the UN Secretary General, is expected to discuss among others, ”Strengthening Multilateralism for Peace” , ”Reaffirming SI Values and Policies for Change” and ”Exploring ways of defending and Protecting Democracy where it is denied or under threat”.

Participants are also expected to adopt resolutions and statements of the Council as well as, decisions and arrangements for the next Council meeting.

The NDC General Secretary and his delegation are scheduled to meet the US branch of NDC as part of the trip.

High on the agenda of this meeting will be a briefing on the Professor Kwesi Botchwey Report, reorganisation of the NDC and strengthening relationships between the Party and its diasporan branches.

A Deputy General Secretary in-charge of Operations, Mr Koku Anyidoho, is acting as the General Secretary in the absence of Mr Nketiah.

