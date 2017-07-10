TOP STORIES
Kotobabi YPG Organises Health Screening and Blood Donation Exercise
The Young People’s Guild (YPG) of the Kotobabi Presbyterian Church in Accra has organised a health screening and blood donation exercise for members of the church.
The exercise marked one of the activities for the 25th anniversary celebrations of the YPG.
About 200 members were examined for high blood pressure, sugar level and breast cancer. Ten health officers from the Korle-Bu National Blood Bank led the health exercise which saw about 50 participants donating blood to augment the national blood bank.
The church and the YPG provided sachets of Milo and tin of milk to the participants to enable them replenish their blood.
Speaking after the event, the President of the YPG, Mr. Thomas Osafo Korankye encouraged members to maintain healthy lifestyles by exercising regularly and adopting good eating habit.
Mr. Korankye also urged members to go for checkups frequently to maintain good health. He described the exercise as successful and thanked members for their participation.
