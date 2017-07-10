modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
26 Houses Collapse In Afram Plains

Daily Guide
5 minutes ago | General News
A collapsed building
Twenty-six houses have collapsed due to devastating floods at Ahiatroga – an Island community in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern Region – displacing close to 100 peasant farmers.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that most of the houses left behind are on the verge of collapsing as the floods have soaked the foundations, making it unsafe to occupy. River Afram over-flooded its banks and hit the community with the calamity.

Most of the residents are currently putting up in a church building and a classroom as the floods have also submerged large acres of farmlands, destroying crops which were near harvesting; and the residents are reported alarmed about imminent hunger.

The affected residents, who are currently crying for help, have no other option than to cook at the premises of their temporary accommodation.

Assembly member for the area, Atitsogbey Gideon Senyo, told this paper that the situation had become dire, claiming that most of the buildings in the community are mud houses which could easily collapse in floods.

He described as pathetic the current condition of the displaced residents, including himself.

Mr Senyo stated that even though officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) had been informed about the flood situation and the fact that the use of boat is the only means of transport to the area, officials had not been able to visit the community for assessment and offer help.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Tease

