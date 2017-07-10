TOP STORIES
Never measure the high of a mountain until you've reach the top,then you can see how low it was. BY SAVIOUR PROFF.DR. NEILSON MADELABy: akoaso, hh .german
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Works on motorway tunnel won't affect traffic flow - GHA
The Ghana Highway Authority has assured the public construction works on the tunnel under the Accra-Tema motorway, will not disrupt the normal flow of traffic.
Some members of the public who use the tunnel to link the Spintex and East Legon roads on daily basis had expressed the fear that, the construction works could worsen the slow vehicular movements under the Accra-Tema motorway.
The Authority in a public notice advised motorists travelling to and from East Legon and the Spintex roads to adhere to directional and safety signs that are being made available at appropriate sections, throughout the 10 months that the construction works are expected to last.
Speaking on the Super Morning Show, Monday, Head of Public Relations at the GPHA, Diana Siade maintained: “There will be no disruptions.”
“If any, they will be minimal,” she assured.
According to her, the old tunnel will still be in use while works continue on the new one throughout the 1o month period.
The PRO explained that traffic will be diverted onto the median of the motorway which “is big enough” to contain the situation.
“I would want to assure the public that everything is being done for their safety and also minimise the impact of traffic.”
Meanwhile, Ing Kwabena Bimpong, Associate Vice President for Business Development for Associated Consultants Limited, foresees the project resulting in disruption to traffic mainly on the Accra-Tema side of the motorway.
“It is the motorists on the motorway who will be affected when the excavation on the motorway starts,” Ing. Bimpong projects while appealing to the Highway Authority to ensure “all necessary signs and safety measures are put out for motorists to take informed decisions.”
However, Road Transport Consultant and Executive Director of Toptech Transport and Logistics, Cecil Garbrah criticised the Authority for the limited time period for which the public is being informed of the project.
He advised the Authority to give enough time for awareness creation on such projects once the contract had been signed.
Play audio attached to listen to the discussion:
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy | Email: [email protected], Twitter: @jerrymordy
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News