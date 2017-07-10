Hot Audio: Mahama campaign ignored critical research findings in 2016 – NDC guru

modernghana logo

16 minutes ago | NDC News

One time campaign manager for the late President Atta Mills, Rojo Mettle Nunoo, has revealed, former President John Mahama and his campaign team ignored crucial campaign intelligence provided by a team of experienced members of the party prior to the 2016 General Elections.

Play audio attached to listen to an excerpt of Rojo Mettle Nunoo's interview on Joy News TV:



