TOP STORIES
Hope comes before faith.By: Dr. Samuel Kennedy A
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Police beat up OKESS old students
Some old students of the Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School (OKESS) in the Ashanti region were left heavily wounded Saturday after a clash with the Police on campus where they were attending old students reunion.
The Police, who were called in by the school administration, reportedly pounced on the old students upon arrival arresting one in the process.
The head teacher of the school invited the Police after a misunderstanding ensued between the authorities and the old students over the time for them to leave the school premises after the event.
According to a victim of the alleged attack, the Police personnel treated them like criminals when they invaded the school.
“ We were told the head teacher told them (Police) that were scammers who had come to campus to dupe the students, and so they were just beating anybody they saw on site. One of my friends ended up bleeding all over,” an old student, Akwasi Frempong told StarrFMonline.com Monday.
He added: “They were said to have asked us to leave the place at 6pm, but that announcement was never made on the public siren so many of us didn’t hear about it. So we had gone to one of the teachers to escort us to the siren to make the announcement, and then we saw the Police coming in their numbers. They just disembarked from their vehicle and started beating us as though we were criminals”.
Randy is one of the old students who were beating up by the Police
Meanwhile, a teacher at the school who spoke to StarrFMonline.com on condition of anonymity said the head teacher is yet to brief the staff on what exactly happened since most of the teachers were not around during the reunion.
Osei Kyeretwie Senior High school (OKESS) was established in July 1937 as the first secondary school in the Asante region.
The school, formerly known as Asante Collegiate, started as a private educational institution with just a handful of all boys’ students.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News