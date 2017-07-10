TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
A/R: Fire destroys old Soldier’s 7-bedroom house
A seven-bedroom house belonging to a former military man has been razed down by fire at Asokore Mampong in the Ashanti region.
The fire which started around 9pm Sunday destroyed several properties including an amount of Gh¢15, 000.
The cause of the fire is not yet known but personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service suspect faulty wires might have triggered the inferno.
It took the fire service personnel several hours to douse the fire. No casualties have so far been recorded.
The former soldier, Mr. Collins Osei Adjei, who is a businessman, said his future hangs in the balance as his money and properties have been lost to the fire.
