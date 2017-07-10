TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Stanchart Chartered Launches Credit Cards
Standard Chartered Bank on Wednesday launched its Visa Infinite and Visa Platinum cards onto the market.
Henry Baye, Head of Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, who commented on the new products, said the launch demonstrated the bank's commitment to providing world-class products and services to its clients.
According to him, the Standard Chartered Visa Infinite Credit card is a premium card that comes with unparalleled benefits, including complimentary travel insurance of up to $2.5 million, worldwide emergency services and unlimited airport lounge access for the cardholder and a guest.
Holders of the Infinite Card also get to earn five times rewards on travel, supermarket and fuel.
“At Standard Chartered, we are focused on bringing the latest in cutting-edge digital capabilities to the market. The launch of the Visa Infinite Credit Card which is the first in Ghana, marks another milestone in the bank's 120-year history in this market. This redit card will change the culture of transacting business in Ghana while we move towards a new era of becoming a cashlite society,” he stated.
Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, in a remark, said, “The introduction of the Standard Chartered VISA Credit Cards is in line with our goal of making banking very easy and convenient. Our main aim is to provide our clients with the widest range of options possible in facilitating their banking transactions.
She added, “The benefit of credit cards goes beyond the client to the overall economy, as it leads to increase in spending levels and positively impacts GDP.”
Mrs Nettey added that clients could also choose the Standard Chartered Visa Platinum Card which provides three times reward on shopping and dining and one-time on all other purchases, as well as purchase protection for up to 30 days.
“The Standard Chartered Visa Credit Card is 'chip and pin' enabled; and has two-factor authentication processes for greater security. Holders of the card also get to redeem their rewards in one of the best rewards programmes in Africa via a comprehensive rewards platform.”
The bank's credit card has wide coverage and accepted by over 23 million merchants and Automated Teller Machines globally.
A business desk report
