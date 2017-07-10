TOP STORIES
Love. There's so many things I've got to tell u...but I'm afraid I dont know howBy: mario kenny aka afri
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Minister Charges Mining Companies
MINING COMPANIES have been urged to consider employing qualified job applicants in their catchment areas.
Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, who made the call, said providing employment opportunities to people dwelling in the mining companies' operational areas would go a long way to deepen peace and trust between the companies on one hand, and the local people.
He expressed gross concern about suspicion as well as hostile relationship that usually exists between mining companies and the local residents.
“It is really necessary for you to constantly engage the communities on your operations so as to build sustainable and effective partnership in building this community for them to know what really goes on on the ground,” the regional minister charged.
Mr. Osei-Mensah made the charge when he led members of the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to visit the Asanko Gold Mines in the Amansie West District of the region.
The visit was to enable the REGSEC members be abreast of the relationship that exists between the mining company and the community.
It was also intended to enable the regional minister and his team check operational activities of the company and also help find remedies to petitions filed by the residents.
Mr. Osei-Mensah stressed the need for the company to show keen interest in activities and programmes that would improve the lives of the community members, notably the youth, to ensure peace.
Executive Corporate Affairs Manager of Asanko Mines, Frederick Atta Kumah, alleged that leaders in the catchment areas are fond of endorsing applicants who are not from those areas for job opportunities, and said that should stop.
General Manager (Operations) at Asanko, Charles Amoah, said the company partnered with some companies from Germany and Canada to build a library for the community to enhance teaching and learning and also trained the youth in vocational skills in 2016.
He added that the company had also set up a Co-operative Credit Union to provide access to credit for small businesses in the communities, adding that a 200kVA/0.44kV power transformer had also been installed.
FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance