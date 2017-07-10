TOP STORIES
Ghacem Launches 50th Anniversary Celebration
Robert Ahomka-Lindsay, supported by Morten Gade, and Ishamel Yamson and other dignitaries to launch the 50th anniversary celebration
GHACEM LIMITED on Tuesday launched its 50th anniversary celebration at a short but impressive ceremony in Accra.
Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Robert Ahomka Lindsay, who officially launched the anniversary, commended Ghacem for its contribution to the Ghanaian economy since its establishment in 1967.
“We are aware of the challenges and will address those challenges to make sure you have a level playing field. It is important, because we believe in the transformation of industries, it is not something that sits on wind, it is on foundation, we will ensure we do that and the GITC is an important asset to that,” he pointed out.
A board member of the company, Ishmael Yamson, urged players in the cement industry to operate with integrity and sound conscience, and further ensure that only the best cement products are delivered to the market.
“Our regulators must ensure that all the local manufacturers and importers play by the rules,”
he urged.
Managing Director of Ghacem, Morten Gade, in a comment indicated, “Our total strategic expansion investment cost in Ghacem reached $52 million between 2012 and 2015.
“Last year, Ghacem contributed GH¢250 million in taxes and utilities to government. We are one of the major taxpayers in the country.”
A business desk report
