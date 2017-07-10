TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
$1m per constituency a ‘hoax’ – Sam George
Government’s promise to give each of the 275 constituencies one million dollars annually is a “hoax”, Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George has indicated.
According to him, “government should not be taken seriously” on that promise because they have been told by the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives that “70 per cent of that money has been earmarked for the One District, One Factory [programme], so no MP is going to have that money to do anything; the remaining 30 per cent we are hearing it is going to government projects”.
“So, no money is coming to any MP, no MP is receiving any money from government under the One Million Dollar, One Constituency phantom promise that they made. It is not true, it is false,” he said.
The MP made these remarks on Monday, July 10 when he appeared as a guest on Class91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show.
He told show host Moro Awudu that he wished the money had come so that he could commit that money to improving the lives of his constituents.
He said there has been no engagement with MPs by the minister in charge of the programme with regards to plans for the disbursement of the funds, adding that if there were anything like that “by now they should be meeting with us and telling us ‘this is the road map, this is how you are going to access the funds and this is what the funds are going to be available for’. Zilch!”
