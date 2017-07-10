TOP STORIES
The greatest way to make success a possible target is to add some passion your effortsBy: Boaz Akude
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
University Of Leicester Introduces Distances Learning PhD Programmes In Ghana
The University of Leicester has reached an agreement with its partner agency in Ghana, the International Distance Education Centre, (IDEC) to introduced PhD or MPhil programmes as part of its distance learning courses in Ghana.
The distance learning PhD programme is ideal for those who are based away from Leicester or who want to combine working for a research degree with their professional and personal commitments.
Commenting on the programme, Dr. Matthew Higgins, Associate Dean of Enterprise and External Relations of the University of Leicester School of Business explained that, there is no difference between the distance learning PhD qualification and the campus based equivalent and both degrees are recognised internationally and no distinction of mode of study is made on the degree certificate.
“As with the campus based PhD, students will undertake a substantial research project that is written up as a thesis of 80,000 words and defended in an oral exam.”
The University of Leicester will be recruiting through its partner agency in Ghana, the International Distance Education Centre, (IDEC)
Emmanuel Kwashie Agbodzie, Managing Director of IDEC, who is a Leicester Alumni on his part said;
“We are excited to introduce distance learning PhD programmes as our latest postgraduate offering in Ghana. We will work with the University of Leicester to facilitate flexible and quality distance education for Ghanaian students.”
The University of Leicester is one of the United Kingdom, (UK)’s largest providers of distance learning courses with nearly 2,000 new distance learners joining each year.
Courses offered by the University are internationally renowned with students from 170 culturally diverse countries, many of whom are supported by extensive network of partners across the world.
About the IDEC
IDEC is an Educational, marketing and consultancy oriented Limited Liability Company serving the interest of the University of Leicester as the flagship institution in Ghana and the ECOWAS region. IDEC also serves as an education, skill and knowledge transfer conduit between the University of Leicester and Ghana.
We market accredited courses and international programs that are offered by recognized universities and colleges globally and provide job recruitment and professional placement services and engage in businesses resulting from, and or related to education and exchange programs, travel and tour nationally and internationally.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Education