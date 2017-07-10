modernghana logo

NDC Thugs Kill One At Sankore

Daily Guide
3 minutes ago | General News
KILLED: Kwaku Addai    
A 30-year old unemployed man from Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the Brong-Ahafo Region, Kwaku Addai, was on Saturday reportedly killed by some suspected hooligans of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Sankore Zongo.

Though the District Police Commander of Asunafo South, ASP Robert Akwasi Boakye, confirmed the killing to DAILY GUIDE, he was unable to give details, saying the police were yet to unravel the cause of shooting. He said though the actors had political inclination that was yet to be established fully.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicates that on Saturday at about 9pm, some New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizers at Sankore had wanted to arrest a notorious NDC hooligan, Atta Kofi, who managed to escape.

When news of Kofi's unsuccessful arrest got to some NDC members in the Zongo community, they got angry and went on shooting spree, leading to the killing of Kwaku Addai, who sustained various wounds.

He was rushed to Star of Hope Hospital at Sankore but pronounced dead on arrival.

His body has since been deposited at the Goaso Government Hospital.

There is a police patrol team currently roaming the streets of Sankore to prevent more bloodshed.

According to our sources, there are more guns in the hands of individuals in the town; and any least provocation could lead to indiscriminate shooting.

 
FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sankore
[email protected]

