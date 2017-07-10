TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Stock Market On Bullish Trajectory
Accra, July 10, CDA Consult – The Ghana Stock Market to maintain the bullish trajectory in the second week of July trading as all key performance indicators for the first week ended on a positive note and sentiments remained upbeat throughout the week.
Caution was thrown to the wind, as investors acknowledged Ghana’s improving economic statistics from Moody’s, consequently, optimism continued from the previous week as gainers outnumbered losers by 8:1, as the benchmark Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE)-Composite Index rose by 1.3 per cent to close at 1,991 points.
Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market wrap-up of first week and projections for the second week made available to CDA Consult in Accra, on Monday indicated that the SIC Insurance topped the list of gainers for the week, the state insurer’s offer rose by 9.1 per cent to close at GHc0.12 per share.
Ecobank Transnational Incorporated gained 7.7 per cent to close at GHc0.14 per share whilst Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) the nation’s foremost indigenous oil marketing company also climbed up by 5.3 per cent to close at GHc1.97 per share.
Standard Chartered appreciated by 4.6 per cent to touch the highest price for the year, closing at GHc17.82 per share; HFC gained 1.8 per cent, Enterprise Group Limited also gained 0.4 per cent, Fan Milk 0.3 per cent and Benso Oil Palm Plantation 0.2 per cent.
Brewery giant, Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited emerged as the only laggard for the week its stock dropped by 2.7 per cent on a week-on-week basis to close at GHc1.45 per share.
The Petroleum sector recorded the highest turnover as Total Petroleum emerged as the most traded stock on the exchange for the week under review following the exchange of approximately 1.2 million shares.
Both liquidity and turnover dipped by 62.8 per cent and 91.5 per cent respectively compared to the previous week. Total value traded came in at GHc0.7 million and accounted for 31.6 per cent of all value.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
CDA Consult provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provided effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
