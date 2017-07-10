TOP STORIES
By: Osei, WO, Germany
A Letter To Men: The Enemy Is After “The Man”
Women, forgive me for niching my message today. This is not intended to create division. It’s just another aspect of the truth. Let’s just follow. I will entreat every man born of a woman to read this write-up and be blessed as we mount war against the enemy attacking our men and lynching them before their time. Let’s begin with the scripture below:
And I will put enmity between you and the woman and between your descendants and her descendants. HE (man) will crush your head and you will bruise HIS (man) heel...(Genesis 3:15)
I just want us to meditate or better still ponder on the crisis of this time: the death of young men either prematurely or timely but unaccomplished life, the lynching of our men, the accidents that they get involve in and the massive domestic attack of not being able to provide for the house and almost lost our self-respect. I want us to also ponder on why many men have gotten to the age of marriage and either don’t have enough to marry or marry and divorce later. Or when he stays too, adultery becomes the other of the day. Guys, let me be candid, prim and proper with us: Satan is after the men and not necessarily the women. Why? When he gets us, the woman will automatically fall because they have to spend the better part of their life either mourning our death, or our disappointment or divorce and subsequently get emotionally imprison until they waste away gradually. The enemy is after the man
The scripture above indicate an eternal war between the devil and our (MALE) savior. Since then every man became a victim of satanic attack. Think of why Pharaoh said in Exodus Chapter One verses Twenty- Two that all MALE child should be killed but they should allow the women to live. Why should the women live and not the men? Hold your curiosity, I will answer you soon. Also why did Herod gave orders in Matthew chapter Two verses Sixteen that, all BOYS under the age of two(2) years old should be killed? Think of it. To an extent when God wanted to punish Pharaoh for been obstinate in the release of the Israelites. God started by killing firstborn SONS starting from Pharaoh's son. Why didn’t God just focus on killing only women?
When you talk about a MAN, you are dealing with a symbol of authority and an emblem of longevity, that’s why after marriage it is the man’s name that is placed upon the woman, why? Longevity, authority and legacy. No matter how broke the man is, it is his name that will be placed on the woman. Satan has succeeded in getting our men to be involve in all sorts of laborious stuffs to deprive us from our destiny. So you see a young man involved with an ardent taste for alcohol without break, a voracious taste for smoking weed and a never ending desire for sleeping with prostitutes on the street, and when you get involve in our business, we will just tell you “ we got to explore’’. Hence the reason I wrote: we are hungry for mentor-ship not tormentor-ship (just Google and you will find it on modern Ghana, share your comment anyway). We have fathers who gave birth to us but no fathers to show us how to get to destiny without making mistakes. Why? Because before we grow up, it is either they are dead before we were born or they divorced before we grow up and the few that are available don’t have time for us, So we grow up without the furthers of a father to fly on. We have to make mistakes and learn on our own, and sometimes the damage is irreparable. Statistics proves that 85% of men who are incarcerated confessed that they never saw their father when growing up and 80% of the suicide committed in the United States are committed by MEN.
Young man, that you are in suit doesn’t mean you are suitable in the marriage and that is why are vouching for a divorce- the enemy is after you. The earlier you realize that and wage a good warfare, the better. They call us MEN and we scream action yet our lives are in shambles and no one knows it because we have confused everyone around us with our Sunday apparels and white suits.
To the married, I say the reason for the attack is because of your male child, if you don’t have a male child then it’s because of your husband. To the MALE youth I say, the reason your addiction is becoming overwhelming that you are almost calling it normal, it’s because the devil want to kill you. I have not seen or read about any generation where MEN die untimely death like my time: it is either gone too soon or it’s a shocked to be gone. He has gotten our MEN to turn their hairs into Rasta and all sorts of nonsenses like piercing their ears and noses. So when women get into the saloon instead of us going to the barbering shop, we go in with them, why? We are one way or the other losing our position as men and we don’t even know it. Mama, you love your daughter because she pleases you and you hate your son because he is vagabond, wrong. The enemy is after him. You better roll up your sleeves and contest for his soul than deliver him to the enemy for lunch. The enemy is after your SON.
Satan is after MEN because he has gotten us to choose to sleep with our fellow men than to marry to fulfill the law of Christ. He has gotten our men because he has giving us enough reasons than remorse on why we cheat though we are married. The devil is after the MAN. Politicians that are corrupt and off the hook of integrity and accountability are mostly MEN than women, and we think we are smart, No! The enemy is after you. He want to kill you, that’s why we die with strokes and get imprison and leave our family unconcerned. Don’t fall a victim.
That’s why Satan won’t allow you (MEN) to come to church- we only go on jogging on Sundays and cook during church hours. Satan knows the day you get in-touch with JESUS, you will discover purposes and start giving meaning to your life, so he will cloud your mind with deception and cloud your eyes with the offenses of the pastor just to get you off God’s track. This is a provocative missive to lift prayer for our MEN whether in the home, school or work. Mary Magdalene was among the disciple yet they came for James and killed him. Lydia was also following the teachings of Christ yet they came for Peter until the church prayed. Our MEN are educated but they are dying. We are in church yet we are secretly sick. We have attended conferences yet we are in prison. We have a lot of money yet no happiness. Brother, listen to me: the enemy is after you.
WE LIFT UP OUR HOLY HANDS AND PRAY FOR ALL OUR MEN ACROSS THE GLOBE.
R. Duafah
( governo [email protected])
