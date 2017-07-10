TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
BOSTgate: Akufo-Addo's Sins Haunting Daughter – Sam George
Edwina Akufo-Addo, daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is reaping from the tree of rumour mongering planted by her father over the years, Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George has said.
Mr Nartey George’s comment comes on the heels of a rejoinder by Ms Akufo-Addo denying her involvement in the contaminated fuel saga involving the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST) and private firms Movenpinaa and Zup Oil.
A communication team member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi had alleged that she was deeply involved in the matter. Ms Akufo-Addo in her statement demanded a retraction and an apology.
Speaking about her rejoinder on the Executive Breakfast Show (EBS) on Class91.3FM on Monday, 10 July, Mr Nartey George said the president’s daughter is only suffering from the consequences of her father’s sins.
He told show host Moro Awudu: “She [Edwina Akufo-Addo] is welcome to the game. It is interesting that she wants to go around issuing statements. Then she should be prepared to issue a lot of statements.
“She said this is rumour mongering. In the past eight years nobody has been a worse rumour monger than her father who today is the President of the republic. Do you think the blood that flows between Edwina’s veins are different from the blood that flows through Lordina Mahama’s veins?
“Edwina is saying there is no shred of evidence and until evidence is adduced there must be a retraction and apology. Did her father apologise to Lordina Mahama when he stood in Brong Ahafo and said she was in charge of distributing contracts? Did he adduce any evidence to that?
“The party her father led, led the attacks on Ibrahim Mahama in government and out of government the attacks continue. The attacks on appointees of state without any shred of evidence, where was she? “Why didn’t she advise her father? The Bible says the sins of the father will be visited on the children and the grandchildren, even up to the fourth generation, and so her father has sowed seeds that she’s reaping.
“I’m not saying it is the right thing, but if you come from a home where your father has been the rumour monger-in-chief you [do] not want to cry foul. She just has to grow tough skin and prepare for these things because she’s just harvesting from the tree that her father planted.”
