TOP STORIES
The mentality you have about yourself, people and the world will shape your future for good or bad.By: DR AGYEI TAKYI
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Skyy Power Is "Robbing" The Ahantas Of Their Cultural Heritage And Identity
...What is Skyy Power and its affiliate groups seeking to achieve by insisting on the wrong spelling of Kundum?
They should tell us what is under their "long sleeves" so that we the Ahantas will know. If there is a grand scheme they are pursuing to rob us from our cultural identity and heritage, they should let us know so that we can send them to the appropriate forum for redress. A lot has been stolen already but this time around, we will not agree to be misrepresented, misinformed and be miseducated by Skyy Power and its affiliate groups. Not this time that some of us have found our worth as Ahantas.
We want to know the reason behind that poster/flyer circulating on social media with the banner headline ESSIKADO KUNTUM instead of KUNDUM and a photograph of lady dancing Adowa instead of Abisa. We also want to know why every attempt to have it rectified has falling on deaf ears? Is it a new festival being celebrated by the people of Esikado? Is it ? Is it a fusion of Kundum and Adowa dance hence the name Kuntum, or Skyy Power is trying very hard to impose on the people of Esikado a foreign culture that we are not aware of just because of sponsorship deal?
Is it an attempt to deepen the woes of the Ahantas through culture misrepresentation, misinformation and miseducation for Ahantas to lose their self worth or what? Is that it? They should tell us the reason why they have chosen to name our annual festival KUNTUM instead of KUNDUM? Kundum has always been the name so why the change now and with whose consent? Has Skyy Power become an agent of cultural deceptions and fraud of cultural heritage and identity? I am missing something here so Skyy Power should as a matter of urgency give us a reason to believe that they are not disrespecting us.
Is it because Ahantas all over the years have tolerated these nonsense and a lot more for long? We have had people insulting and saying all sort of things to us right in our face on our land just because we have not shown violent attitudes towards them. People including Skyy Power have taken our meekness to be our weakness and for that matter, they wake up and say anything they like about us and go scot free. Is it a crime to live peacefully with fellow Ghanaians who are not Ahantas on our land? We are all building a nation and we expect Skyy Power and its affiliate groups to be partners but not to sow seeds of division and discomfort among the Ahanta people. We want to be at peace with all manner of persons as rightly said by the Constitution.
In a democratic dispensation where we are all seeking to rally behind one flag called Ghana, media houses like Skyy Power should take the lead to protect the cultures of all tribes in Ghana by giving the right information to their listeners and viewers. Skyy Power should rather not lead a crusade to misrepresent the Ahanta people. Skyy Power should be our partner in development and in the dissemination of the right information, particularly if it's about Ahantas and our culture.
Last year, we thought it was a wrong spelling so we forgave them considering the amount of money that might have gone through printing of posters and adverts. We drew the attention of Skyy Power, its affiliate groups to do the right thing but it appears that there is a grand agenda to wipe out the Ahanta identity and culture heritage but this time around we will not sit down and put our hands between our thighs and watch. We are getting enough of the nonsense these days.
A lot of cultural discrimination and injustices have been done to the Ahantas on their own land in times passed so this time around with how times have changed, and with abundance of verifiable information at our disposal, we expected a giant media house like Skyy Power to be our partners in straighting the records but it rather seems that Skyy Power is scheming to bury us deep in sands of culture. Skyy Power will fail so long as as some of us are alive. Our culture is our way of life and the day that our culture dies, we lose our identity and everything distinctive that make us unique as people, and that is exactly what Skyy Power is pursuing to have us lost our pride and identity.
For more than 500 years the Ahanta personality and culture has survived all forms and shapes of oppression and suppression to rob them of their dignity and honour so some of us are not surprised Skyy Power and its affiliate groups are bent on twisting the story of the Ahanta people by spelling Kundum wrongly to suit their evil machinations and schemes but I wish to tell them that they have failed. Even the guns of the the white man could not exterminate the Ahanta and how much more Skyy Power? It is mere cultural propaganda targeted to demean the Ahanta people but some of us will correct it if they fail to correct themselves.
The Kundum festival is one of the few cultural traces within Sekondi -Takoradi Metropolis that connect the Ahantas to our land and that one too Skyy Power and its affiliate groups are seeking to misinform and miseducate our youths about it but it will not happen. I guess it's intentional to create confusion among the Ahanta people but it's a failed agenda as I have said it already.
It's sickening and very appalling that Skyy Power among all is leading a crusade to rob Ahantas of their identity and culture heritage. It has made some of us who have been loyal listeners of Skyy Power Fm since it came to feel very disappointed in them.
These days it annoys me to see anything that has some kind of connection to Skyy Power because they seem to be prosecuting some evil agenda against Ahantas. The fact is that, it is a cultural deception. misrepresentation, misinformation and miseducation to insist on calling our festival kuntum instead of Kundum. It annoys us just in case you don't know.
Next year come out with this lies again and we will let you face it squarely.
Ahanta Apemenyimheneba Kwofie III
[email protected]
#Ahantadiaries_10_07_17
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Ahanta Apemenyimheneba Kwofie III
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Opinion/Feature