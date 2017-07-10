TOP STORIES
the joy of living in in beig connected to the source of joy himself.your connection determine your collection. the source determine the flow.By: prince emmanuel
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
www.azugu.com- The Best Apporach To Online Shopping On Ghana’s Premier Shop
...Enjoy the best shopping experience with customer service support at every stage of your shopping making it exciting, swift and memorable.
Ghana July, 7th , 2017 – Specifically designed by Ghanaians and built for the world, azugu.com incorporates an impressive service function which provides aftersales service and technical support to any shopper willing to buy from azugu.com. In addition, azugu.com offers real time customer service support through its Live chat feature on the shop.
azugu.com is Ghana’s Premier contemporary one-stop online mall where you can buy almost everything ranging from Consumer Electronics, Home appliances, Building & Construction Materials, Automobile, Furniture, Home Décor, Clothing (Fashion), Kids Learning aid, educational Literature, event tickets and many more.
“azugu.com partners the Best brands and suppliers worldwide to provide an enhanced end-to-end shopping experience for sound minded individuals and corporate organizations,” said Ms Edem Asamany, Head of Commercials & Corporate Affairs at Huxley Black, the custodians of the azugu brand. “Online shopping has been proven worldwide to save time and efficiency by as much as 30% and we are willing to make the experience exceptional and memorable. We have the best price deals, operate online & offline whilst offering swift delivery service to your home or office.”
Immediately apparent from its name, azugu.com is an African brand designed with one of the best security features which makes it safe to shop online with your debit/credit card. Advancement in technology and the introduction of e-commerce, has brought to bear the different modes of online payments which has been embraced over the years as shoppers are now more informed about the ease and convenience of online payments. Azugu.com offers online and offline payment solution that is convenient, easy to use, incurs a minimal cost when transferring and 100% secured.
Also speaking in the same vein, Executive Director of the Parent Company, Mr Nii Ayi Hyde said: “azugu.com allows payment through debit/credit, bank transfers, mobile money and payment on delivery. We pride ourselves in offering the best shopping experience providing customer service support at every stage of your shopping to make it exciting, swift and memorable. Your loyalty to our shop entitles you to enjoy discounts on bulk orders and delivery/shipping rates.”
Conveniently, shoppers can browse and make purchase on their mobile handsets, tablets, Laptops and Computers. Customers can shop conveniently for the best price deals on azugu.com from anywhere and at any time. Shopping on azugu.com opens a window of opportunities for shoppers to get their installations done by qualified and astute technical team from our partners at no cost. Their policy allows shoppers to engage with our customer service team at any time of the day on any issues pertaining to order updates, aftersales service support and delivery.
Shopping on www.azugu.com is in 3 Simple steps;
Touching on the parent company, the Executive Director said they look forward in partnering with any African brand with the right product offering to improve the economic growth in Ghana and Africa.
For more information, kindly visit www.azugu.com or follow us on social media on:
Facebook: www.facebook.coom/My-Azugu
Instagram: www.instagram.com/myazugu
Twitter: www.twitter.com/myazugu
Pinerest: www.pinterest.com/azugu0301
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Business & Finance