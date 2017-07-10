TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
USAID And CCM Reiterate Commitment To Fighting Illegal Fishing Practices
The director at the Centre for coastal management Denis Worlanyo Aheto says the USAID/CCM/UCC fisheries and coastal management capacity building support project aimed at strengthening capacity for sustainable fisheries and coastal management will help sustain and maintain the fishery sector for the future generation
Speaking at a durbar at Elmina to climax this year’s Bakatue, Dr. Aheto said the Centre for Coastal Management have been very proactive in working closely with the fishermen to sensitize them in preventing them from illegal activities at sea. Dr. Aheto assured the people of Elmina that the Centre will continue to educate the fisher-folks and the effects of using illegal means in fishing.
The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has committed U.S.$5.5 million to the implementation of a capacity building program for fisheries and coastal management in Ghana. The objective of this five-year project is to strengthen capacity for sustainable fisheries and coastal resources management. The project contributes to the government of Ghana’s fisheries development objectives and USAIDS feed the future initiative.
