Flooding: NADMO Orders Communities To Relocate
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has ordered communities close to the Pra River in the Central region to relocate to prevent them for being submerged by flooding.
Heavy rains and the overflow of the Pra River have destroyed many homes and rendered several homeless.
The disaster management body has since been struggling to secure relief items for those affected.
The coordinator for organization in the Twifo Atti Morkwaa district, Addai Marfo, urged residents of the affected communities to immediately relocate to curb further disaster.
Speaking to Starr News Sunday, Mr. Marfo said the only solution to the devastating flood is moving the inhabitants of the affected communities.
