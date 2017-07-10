TOP STORIES
Kwashieman residents show class at Nestle Nido awareness campaign
The second edition of the quarterly Nestle-Nido Nutrition Awareness Campaign for mothers and children has been held at the Kwashieman Basic School in Accra.
The event witnessed an excellent performance by mothers during a nutritional quiz competition held as part of the program.
After the elimination of three contestants, the battle was drawn between Roselyn Amoasi and Abigail France.
After a couple of rounds, Roselyn was adjudged the winner and presented with a scholarship package valued at GHC500.00 to support her child's education, while Abigail received Nido products and souvenirs.
Dubbed, ‘Nido Nutrition Day ’, the event aims at creating an in-depth nutritional knowledge among mothers and caregivers on the importance of good nutrition through talks, drama, and games.
The event attracted hundreds of participants from Kwashieman and its environs.
Participants were taken through lessons on how to prepare a balanced nutritious diet as well as personal hygiene lessons among school children.
The Nido Nutrition Day program was introduced with the endorsement of the Ghana Education Service and implemented under the supervision of the School Health Education Programme (SHEP) in basic schools.
Speaking after the program, the consultant nutritionist, Jessica Juweriah ibrahim commended the winners for putting up an exceptional performance.
According to her, their performance demonstrates how serious they took the program.
She cautioned pregnant and lactating mothers to refrain from alcoholism since it has the potential to cause abnormalities for both newborns and unborn babies.
She, therefore, appealed to them to apply the knowledge they have acquired to maintain a quality healthy style of their children.
In an interview with journalists, the Greater Accra Regional School Health Coordinator, Patrick Banafo, thanked Nestle for organising a program that educates mothers on how to prepare balanced and nutritious meals for their children.
Touting the impressive performance of the participants, Mr Banafo said the PTA of the school has been educating parents on nutrition and child healthy lifestyle.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
