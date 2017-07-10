TOP STORIES
EVEN THE MOST WEALTHY MAN MUST EAT HIS OWN FOOD.IF HE HIRES ANOTHER TO DO HIS EATING,THE ONE HE HIRES WILL GAIN THE NOURISHMENT.By: K.OWARE - Hamburg
Litterers Jailed In Ghana?
Was that a crow I saw last time in a video picking up after litterers?
Yes I’m sure it was a crow. The black-feathered bird was seen undertaking the task as though she’d been hired by a city mayor. Back and forth, to and fro, she picked up and dropped off the mess created by humans into a trash can or bin. Wondering how we got here? Simply, we’re gradually shirking our social responsibilities as citizens of the world and now our reckless activities have caught the attention of the lesser creatures.
Tinkers don’t fix automobiles and computers. They mend pots, kettles and pans.
So what went wrong? What caused us to be careless and indifferent?
I’m inclined to believe that those who litter are probably filthy-blind. That means they either don’t realise the negative effect of their actions to the environment and society. Or they just like to be deviant —not conforming to accepted norm. They would prefer to stay in filth rather than live in a more hygienic environment. And I won’t hesitate to describe them as anti-social group. They don’t bother whether society will grow or will tumble. A Lagosian will say it in pidgin like this: ‘Country broke or no broke we dey.’
Town Council
Back in the day filth had no place in the streets of our villages, towns and cities. Sight of the guy (the sanitary inspector) in a short/long sleeve shirt tucked in a khaki shorts, socks pulled to knee with black polished shoes and a hat to match was more than enough to warn residents to keep the surroundings clean as well as healthy. Sorry, the story is different today.
In Ghana during the 60’s and up to early or mid-70, those town council officers or inspectors were outstanding in their duties. Basically, they ensured litter laws, enforcement efforts, and court prosecutions (delegated to them by the central government) were used to help restrain littering. Where did the laws go? The laws are still sitting in the books. But they’ve become white elephants. Bribery, pilfering and extortion have been cited as some of the factors that have caused the breakdown of the hitherto vibrant town council or the statutory body. Overpopulation, cultural attitudes, deviancy and lack of proper sanitation facilities are also to blame. There are other factors too.
Madina Judge
Thankfully, there’s now a ‘Big Brother’ watching litterers and there’s also a judge that’s ready to hand down punishment. So next time you decide to litter or dump refuse in the streets look be mindful else you might end up at the court to face not Judge Judy Sheindlin (the American television court star born Judith Susan Blum) but Judge Efua Tordimah of Madina district court in Madina, Accra.
On Friday 7 July 2017, the no nonsense judge convicted 18 persons in the La-Nkwantanang-Madina municipality for dumping of refuse on the main Madina-Aburi road. The court sentenced them on their own pleas to a fine each ranging between GHc120.00 to GHc140.00 or in default serve between two weeks to a month imprisonment.
The sentence, this writer believes would serve as a deterrent to others. But Her Lordship was also magnanimous. She tampered justice with mercy. A minor who’d been sent to dump refuse was acquitted and discharged by the court.
Prosecutor Mr. Lambert Kwara told the court that the litterers were arrested by a joint Police and LaNMMA Sanitation Task force within the La-Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality for illegal dumping of the refuse. He explained that all the accused were busted in a night swoop at various parts of the municipality dumping refuse indiscriminately.
The exercise is aimed at keeping the municipality clean. Mr. Joseph Quacoe the Municipal Environmental Health Officer told the state News Agency: “This swoop is to bring sanity not only into Madina area but the municipality.”
Lethargic Approach
Large cities in Ghana such as Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale and Tema have been plagued by this menace. Littering is common spectacle. It’s uncommon to see people hurling empty cans, bottles, food containers and wrappers from car windows or dumping them in the streets. Aside that I think leniency has played into the picture and our approach to dealing with littering to say the least has been lethargic.
Chairman of Public Hygiene Council in Singapore Liak Teng Lit thinks people are unwilling to litter if there are fines and punishment for example. "We have become reluctant to do the bad thing. I’m referring to enforcement, including fines and Corrective Work Orders (CWOs), and speaking up when one sees others littering,” he said.
Enforcement was more thorough in the 1970s to early 1990s, when photos of people queueing up to pay their littering fines were published. When CWOs were introduced in 1992, offenders made to clean public areas did so under the glare of the media. Photos of them carrying out CWOs were splashed in the newspapers. Over the years, we have become more forgiving, with more emphasis now placed on education," said Mr. Liak.
When was the last time you stopped someone from littering?
I did that decades back and I felt good after that. I made a guy picked up his own trash on the Kwame Nkrumah Avenue near Ghana COCOBOD Building and my buddy Nana Boadu who was with me at the time laughed his head off. The guy had dropped banana peels in the middle of the road. Hey you, would you mind to pick up your mess I told him.
His response was: “Is this place your home?” I knew right there, he was going to be unruly. I thrusted two fingers into my breast pocket in an attempt to fish out t my ID card. And before I could say Jack ‘Opana’ was already on the ground. He’d picked them up. But he left me with this colloquial phrase: You’re too known.”
Accra was declared a city on the 28th of June 1961 and became Accra city Council. The Accra City Council was dissolved to become Accra Tema Council in August 1964.. And the AMA was established by the PNDC Law 207 which has been replaced by enabling Local Government Act 1993 (ACT 462)
My question is: If birds know how to keep our environments clean then what are we doing as humans? And I think authorities in Singapore know the answer to the question. ‘Complacency is most likely reason for Singapore's litter woes,” one environmentalist wrote.
Experts say: ‘when people know there will be an army of cleaners to pick up after them, they become too lazy to do the right thing.”
The National Environmental Agency (NEA) study also found that about two in 10 people did not think they were littering if their serviettes blew away in the wind. Three out of 10 thought leaving rubbish on a park table after a barbecue was also not littering.
Elsewhere in the United States litter is an environmental issue and littering is often a criminal offense, punishable with a fine as set out by statutes in many places.
Litter laws, enforcement efforts, and court prosecutions are used to help curtail littering. All three are part of a "comprehensive response to environmental violators", write Epstein and Hammett, researchers for the United States Department of Justice.
For example in Washington State, the littering of (especially lit) cigarettes can incur a fine of up to $1025. During the summer months, drought-like conditions and tinder-dry forests, lit or smoldering debris have started many wildfires State litter surveys have shown that an average of 352 pounds of litter is picked up for every mile of highway including about 3,000 cigarette butts.
