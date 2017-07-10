The Holy Spirit’s Identity and Gender: Is the Spirit a Person/God or Not?

TOP STORIES
By: Adwoa Ayamba
The meaning of the Trinitarian doctrine
Trinity is the belief that there are three persons comprising the family of God―the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Since the word Trinity is not found in the Bible the purpose of this article is to discuss whether the doctrine has scriptural basis or not, and in particular, whether the Holy Spirit is a person/God or not.
After the death of Roman Emperor Galerius, Constantine became the Emperor in 312 AD (Shelley, 1995). Meanwhile, Arius, a pastor of the influential Baucalis Church challenged openly Bishop Alexander and other teachers in Alexandria about the deity of Christ. Arius argued that the Word (Logos) who assumed flesh in Jesus Christ (John 1:14) has an entirely different nature from the true God, and is neither eternal nor omnipotent, but the greatest and first created Being, who has a beginning (Shelley, 1995). Eusebius, the bishop of Nicomedia supported Arius and the theological quarrel became a context between the two most important churches in the East: Nicomedia, the political capital, and Alexandria, the intellectual capital (Shelley, 1995).
Constantine perceived the situation as a threat to the unity of his empire; politically, the empire was one; theologically, it was two (Boer, 1976). Therefore, Constantine called a council of the entire church to settle the matter and to enforce its decision with the power of the state (Boer, 1976).
Between 20 May and 25 July 325AD, about 300 bishops (including Hosius, Constantine’s Chief Ecclesiastical Adviser) met in Nicea and Arius appearing as a defendant, reiterated his views and was excommunicated (Shelley, 1995).
Furthermore, in 381 AD, at the meeting of the Council, Tertullian explained that there is one divine nature, the Father and the Son have this one nature in common, but they are separate and distinct, so far as their persons are concerned (Boer, 1976). The later theology combined Tertullian’s teaching of one nature and two persons with Origen’s teaching of the eternal generation of the Son to provide the explanation of the relationship between the Son and the Father (Boer 1976). Tertullian also related the Holy Spirit to the Father and the Son―three divine persons existing in one divine nature. Thus, Tertullian provided the main outlines for the doctrine of the Trinity (Boer 1976).
Section 1
3. What is the identity of the Holy Spirit?
While it is generally agreed that God (the Father) and Jesus (the Son) are separate beings, not all Christians believe that the Holy Spirit is a person and God. Therefore, let us discuss the identity and gender of the Holy Spirit and all other relevant points in order to establish whether the Holy Spirit is a person or not.
3.1. Texts that appear to indicate that the Holy Spirit is a person
There are several texts that describe the Holy Spirit with human attributes and these texts are used as one of the key basis to conclude that the Holy Spirit is a person and God. For instance, the scriptures states that the Holy Spirit would be a helper, would teach, bear witness, speak and hear (John 14:16, 17, 26; 15:26; 16:13). However, the Bible frequently personifies different aspects of nature including abstract and inanimate objects by attributing human characteristics to them as per the examples below:
The above examples illustrate clearly that all kinds of objects and abstract things are frequently personified in the Bible. Therefore, the use of human attributes to describe (personify) the Holy Spirit is not a reasonable basis to conclude that the Holy Spirit a person.
3.2 Grammatical considerations of the gender of the Holy Spirit
Another factor frequently used to support the belief that the Holy Spirit is a person is the use of 3rd person masculine pronoun (he) to represent the Holy Spirit. However, in English, the biological-sexual characteristics of an object determine whether the noun that represents the object has a masculine or feminine gender. Therefore, when a noun is inanimate and has no natural gender it is usually neuter (i.e. non-gender noun). For example, a girl is feminine, and a bull is masculine, but a table is neuter. However, in French, Hebrew, Aramaic and other languages, every object including inanimate objects is assigned a masculine or feminine gender. For example, in French, a table is feminine and an aeroplane is masculine. Moreover, in French, some biological objects that have variation in their sexual attributes still have one gender; any baby whether male or female is masculine and any person (even a male) is feminine.
Accordingly, when translating an object with a masculine or feminine pronoun from French, Hebrew or Aramaic into English, it will be inappropriate to use an equivalent English pronoun to represent the object unless the object has biological-sexual attribute corresponding with the English pronoun. For instance, the Hebrew word hayyah (animal) is a feminine noun and a male goat can be referred to as “she” in Hebrew, but it is wrong to refer the same male goat as “she” in English.
Furthermore, according to the Wikipedia, the word “spirit” is:
However, despite the word “spirit” is feminine in Aramaic and Hebrew and neuter in Greek and there is no explicit statement in the Bible portraying the Holy Spirit as a person, many Christians regard the Holy Spirit as a (male) person, firstly, because the Bible usually portrays the Father and the Son as male persons.
Furthermore, according to the Wikipedia, most English New Testament translations use the masculine pronoun (he) to represent the Holy Spirit in a number of places where the masculine Greek word “Paraclete” occurs for “Comforter”, particularly, in John chapters 14 – 16. These texts played significant role when the early Christians debated whether the New Testament teaches that the Holy Spirit is a fully divine hypostasis, or some kind of created force. However, since Jesus did not teach the Jewish people in Greek but in Aramaic, which portrays the word “Spirit” as feminine, and in contrast, the Greek word for "Spirit" is neuter, the masculine terminology used in English for the Paraclete is likely due to linguistic limitations and inconsistency in the work of the translators.
In addition, the Wikipedia states that some Christian churches teach that the Holy Spirit is feminine because some original authors of the Bible used feminine nouns, verbs and analogies to describe the Spirit of God (see Genesis 1:1-2, 2:7, Duet. 32:11-12, Proverbs 1:20, Matthew 11:19, Luke 3:22, and John 3:5-6). For example, R. P. Nettelhorst explains that the original Hebrew texts such as Judges 3:10 (‘The Spirit of the Lord came upon him’) and Judges 6:34 (‘the Spirit of the Lord came upon Gideon’) indicate clearly that the author (believed to be Samuel) intended the Holy Spirit to be understood as feminine. This is so because the Hebrew phrase translated “came upon” in Judges 3:10 and 6:34 denotes a third person FEMININE verb, which means its subject (the Spirit) was understood as a feminine noun by the author. Nettelhorst argues further that unlike Aramaic, the word spirit is not exclusively feminine in Hebrew (it is sometimes masculine) so the author might have deliberately chosen the feminine phrase instead of masculine.
Nettelhorst states further that according to the Bible concordance, out of 84 old testament uses of the word “spirit” in the context traditionally assumed to refer to the Holy Spirit, 75 of them are either explicitly feminine or indeterminable (due to lack of a verb or an adjective). And only nine times can “spirit” be construed as masculine, and in those cases it is not clear that they refer to God’s Holy Spirit. Accordingly, the Holy Spirit should be identified as feminine.
It appears from the above discussion that it is incorrect to use grammatical gender as a valid basis to conclude that the Holy Spirit is a person since the gender of the Holy Spirit varies among languages and is certainly not masculine in either Greek or Aramaic, the languages which were originally used to write the New Testament. However, sometimes some New Testament translators correctly use neuter pronouns (it and itself) to represent the Holy Spirit instead of the third-person masculine pronoun (he and himself). For example:
· As many as 13 translators used “it” instead of “he” to represent the Spirit in John 1:32: ‘I saw the Spirit descend from heaven like a dove, and it remained on him’ (ESV).
· The KJV and several other translations use the “Spirit itself” instead of “himself” in Romans 8:16, 26: ‘The Spirit itself bears witness with our spirit, that we are children of God; and the Spirit itself makes intercession for us with groanings which cannot be uttered.’
3.3 Does John 14 prove that the Holy Spirit is a person?
As discussed in the preceding section, it is not adequate to use the masculine gender of the word Paraclete as a basis to conclude that the Holy Spirit is a person because John used a Greek word that has a masculine gender, which does not mean that the object that it represents is a (male) person. Moreover, according to John 14, Jesus assured the disciples that he would not leave them orphans but send them the Paraclete/Comforter (traditional assumed to be the Holy Spirit). Many assume on the basis of Jesus’ promise that the Holy Spirit is a person because some passages in John 14 appear to indicate that the Paraclete is a person. However, as explained below, a careful reading of John 14 demonstrates that the Paraclete that Jesus would send is not a person rather it is Jesus who would reveal his own person to the apostles through the Paraclete.
For instance, Jesus stated as follows in John 14:17:
‘…The world cannot accept him (the Paraclete/Comforter), because it neither sees him nor knows him. But you know him, for he lives with you and will be in you.’
The above passage provides the first clue that Jesus would be the one who would appear as a person because despite that Jesus promised to send the Paraclete after his departure, Jesus also stated that the apostles already knew the person who would come to them and the person already lived with them. This means the Paraclete (i.e. the Holy Spirit) was not the person because:
It is therefore clear that the person that already lived with them was Jesus himself and it was he who would reveal his person to the apostles after his death through the Paraclete. This is consistent with the fact that Jesus (and not the Holy Spirit) revealed himself to Saul/Paul in Acts 9:1-5 and also to John in a vision in Rev 1:9-18.
However, the strongest indication that Jesus referred to himself as the person coming to apostles is verse 18 (of John 14), where Jesus stated that ‘I will not leave you as orphans; I will come to you.’ Jesus made it very clear here that it was he who would come back to them in another form. And the apostles understood him exactly that way because in verse 22, Judas (not Iscariot) asked him, ‘Lord, how is it that you are going to reveal yourself to us and not to the world?’ It appears obvious that while the Comforter is not a person, Jesus can reveal himself as a person through the Comforter. Accordingly, the Cambridge Bible for Schools and Colleges (the Cambridge Bible Commentary) states:
‘The context of the statement “I will come to you” seems to show clearly Christ’s spiritual reunion with them through the Paraclete, and not His bodily reunion with them either through the Resurrection or through the final Return is intended.’
From the foregoing analysis, we can conclude that in John 14, Jesus promised two things. First, he would send the Comforter, which is not a person despite John used the Greek masculine noun (Paraclete) to describe the Comforter. Secondly, Jesus promised to reveal himself to the apostles. However, many confuse Jesus’ promise to reveal his person as the same as the promise to send the Paraclete (which is not a person). This point becomes even clearer as we discuss below Paul’s identification of the Risen Jesus as the (Holy) Spirit.
3.4 Paul identifies the Risen Jesus as the Spirit
In 2nd Corinthians 3, while Paul was discussing the ministry of the Holy Spirit, he described the Holy Spirit as ‘the Spirit of the Living God’ (verse 3). More importantly, in verses 17 and 18, Paul clearly identified Jesus as the Holy Spirit as follows:
‘Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom. And we all, with unveiled face, beholding the glory of the Lord … or this comes from the Lord who is the Spirit.’
Not surprisingly, some theologians have doctrinal issues with Paul’s identification of Jesus as the Holy Spirit. For instance, the Peake Bible Commentary states that in 2 Corinthians 3: 17f:
‘two phrases occur in two verses seem to identify the risen Lord with the Holy Spirit and some scholars have accepted the view that Paul identified them; others prefer to speak of 'equivalence of function', the work of the Lord being undifferentiated from that of the spirit, or they suggest that the 'Lord' means 'God' Ex 34: 34, being in mind; or they maintain that in Christians experience, Christ and his spirit are one and that Paul meant no more than that.’
Similarly, the Oxford Bible Commentary states:
‘The identification of Spirit with Lord (in Paul's letters usually referring to Christ) has raised doctrinal questions, but many commentators believe 'Lord' in verses 16-17 refers directly to God.’
However, the arguments of the Peake and the Oxford Bible Commentaries are weak because Paul had consistently referred Jesus to as ‘Lord’ including preaching only Jesus Christ as Lord (2nd Corinthians 4:5-6). Moreover, Paul used the term “Lord” exclusively for Jesus when differentiating between Jesus and the Father (see 1 Corinthians 8:5-6, Rom 10:9, Philippians 2:11). Accordingly, the Barnes Notes on the Bible (Commentary) states:
the word "Lord" in 2 Corinthians 3 “evidently refers to the Lord Jesus … [because] where it occurs in the New Testament unless the connection require us to understand it of God, it refers to the Lord Jesus. It was the common name by which he was known’ (see John 20:13, 21: 7, 12 and Ephesians 4:1, 5).
So, why are the commentators panicking over the correct meaning of the term “Lord” in 2 Corinthians 3:17-18 and unrealistically suggesting that the “Lord” refers to God (the Father)? The reason is simple; the correct application of the term “Lord” negates the whole basis of the Trinitarian doctrine. I mean the proponents of the Trinitarian doctrine claim that the Holy Spirit is a person separate from Jesus (and the Father). Yet, Paul stated plainly that the Risen Jesus was the Holy Spirit. This is consistent with Jesus’s own statement in John 14:18 that he would reveal himself or come back to the apostles (through the Holy Spirit/Paraclete). This clearly means there cannot be three Gods or persons because the Holy Spirit only becomes a person when Jesus reveals himself through the Holy Spirit. The commentators noticing this problem has unrealistically suggested that the Lord means God. However, the suggestion is not legitimate because:
Accordingly, the New International version (NIV) Study Bible states that:
‘There is a close relationship between the Spirit of Christ and the Holy Spirit. Both are said to dwell in believer … In Ro 8: 9-10 the Spirit, the Spirit of God, the Spirit of Christ, and Christ all seem to be used interchangeably. In Acts 16: 6-7 The Holy Spirit and the Spirit of Jesus is said to be one and the same.’
In summary, the above discussion provides us with two different possibilities:
(a) The Holy Spirit is not a person but the power of the Father and the Son, and that is why the Spirit of God and the Spirit of Jesus are used as equivalent terms.
(b) If the Holy Spirit is another person then there must be four persons and not three—(1) the Father, (2) Jesus, (3) the Spirit of God and (4) the Spirit of Jesus.
However, I do not believe there are four Gods as it seems clear and logical that the Holy Spirit is not a person separate from the Father and Jesus but the unique power of the Father and the Son. Accordingly, it appears the angel who announced the birth of Jesus to Mary used the Holy Spirit and the power of God as equivalent terms (see Luke 1:35).
Moreover, I note that in John 20:22, Jesus breathed on the apostles and said, “Receive the Holy Spirit”. The action of Jesus appears to indicate that he provided the apostles with something which was inherently part and parcel of him. Secondly, Jesus’ action is consistent with the meanings of the root words for “spirit” in Greek (pneuma) and Hebrew (ruach), which the Strong’s Exhaustive Concordance defines them as wind or breath. It therefore appears inconceivable to regard the Holy Spirit as another person separate from Jesus.
Accordingly, while the Holy Spirit was mentioned as early as Genesis 1:2, the Bible states explicitly that God created the universe only with or through Jesus despite Psalm 104:30 states: ‘When you [God] send your Spirit, they are created, and you renew the face of the earth.’ The above passage shows clearly that God was the person who created because the author used the passive voice to describe the “act of creating”, meaning either the one sending (God) or being sent (the Holy Spirt) can be the creator. However, the last part of the passage which states ‘you [referring to God] renew the face of the earth’ puts it beyond reasonable doubt that the author perceived God and not the Holy Spirit as the person who created.
4. Consideration of other texts that are used wrongly to claim that the Spirit is a person
4.1 - 1 John 5:7- 8
The text states in the KJV as follows:
"For there are three that bear record in heaven, the Father, the Word, and the Holy Ghost (Spirit): and these three are one. And there are three that bear witness in earth, the spirit, and the water, and the blood: and these three agree as one".
Theologians generally agree that the translation in the KJV is spurious because it contains additional information highlighted above that was not part of the original Greek text. For instance, the NIV Study Bible states: ‘The addition is not found in any Greek manuscript or NT translation prior to the 16th century.’ Accordingly, the NIV translates the text simply as: ‘For there are three that testify: the Spirit, the water and the blood; and the three are in agreement.’
4.2 - Acts 5:3-4 Ananias Lying to God and the Holy Spirit
In Acts 5, Peter confronted Ananias and his wife for hiding some proceeds of their own land which they had promised to sell to help the apostles. It is claimed that since Peter stated that Ananias lied to the Holy Spirit in verse 3, and God in verse 4, it means the Holy Spirit is God. However, the argument is weak because there are several examples in the Bible that an action of, for or against an agent of God is considered as an action of, for or against God but such agents are not considered God neither does it mean that God was physically involved in the action. For example:
Accordingly, the statements that Ananias lied to the Holy Spirit, and also God, does not mean that the Holy Spirit is God. In any case, James 3:14 (KJV) states one can ‘lie against the truth’ despite ‘the truth’ is just an abstract concept.
4.3 - 1 Corinthians 13:14
The passage states ‘The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ and the Love of God and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with you all.’ It is claimed that the Holy Spirit must be God in order to be mentioned with Father and the Son in this way.
However, angels and even abstract things have been mentioned with the Father and the Son in a similar way. For example, Luke 9:26 states ‘Whoever is ashamed of me and my words, the Son of Man will be ashamed of them when he comes in his glory and in the glory of the Father and of the holy angels.’ The Expositor’s Greek Testament Commentary states that the statement in Luke 9:26 is ‘a sort of Trinitarian formula’. Yet no one will conclude that angels are God because of the way they are mentioned here. Similarly, 1 Timothy 5: 21 states: ‘I solemnly charge you before God and Christ Jesus and the elect angels to maintain these principles without bias…’ In addition, in Ephesians 4:4, abstract nouns such as baptism and faith are also mentioned with God. Accordingly, the fact that the Holy Spirit is mentioned with the Father and the Son in the above manner does not mean that the Holy Spirit is God.
4.4 - Matthew 12:31-32
It is argued that the Holy Spirit is God because Jesus stated in Matthew 12:31-32 that anyone who blasphemies against the Spirit will not be forgiven. But this argument is weak because Jesus stated also in the same text that a blasphemy against him will be forgiven. Therefore if non-forgiveness of a blasphemy against a person indicates that the person is God, then Jesus would not be God. This clearly indicates that Jesus did not discuss whether the Holy Spirit is God or not. However, the context of the discussion indicate that the people had attributed his power to the prince of demons (Beelzebub) and Jesus only stated that blaspheming against his power (i.e. the Holy Spirit) will not be forgiven.
4.5 - Matt. 28: 18-20
Matt. 28: 19 states ‘... Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit ...’
The Trinitarians claim that if Jesus instructed that baptism be performed also in the name of the Holy Spirit it means the Holy Spirit is God. However, there are both internal and external evidence indicating that the instruction that Jesus gave about baptism is different from the current form in Matthew 28:19.
Internal evidence
Firstly, there is no evidence that the apostles/disciples ever baptised anyone in the names of all the three—the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. However, there are many instances of the disciples baptising in the name of Jesus only (see Acts 2:38; 8:12, 16; 10:48, 19:5; Romans 6:3; 1 Cor. 10:2 and Galatians 3:27).
Secondly, the immediate context of the text suggests that Jesus instructed that the baptism should be performed in his name only. Firstly, the chapter states that some women went to the tomb of Jesus and were informed by angels that Jesus had risen (vs 5-6) and as the women were coming back home they met the risen Jesus himself who instructed them to ask the apostles to meet him at Galilee (vs 9-10). Subsequently, Jesus appeared to the apostles at Galilee (v17). Jesus also declared that ‘All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me [him] (v18).’ It is pretty clear so far that every focus has been on the risen Jesus and there have been only two indirect references to the Father (i.e. v2—when the angel was mentioned as an angel of the Lord and v18—where Jesus in a passive voice declared that he has been given all authority—obviously by the Father but the Father not directly mentioned due to the use of passive voice. It is therefore clear that Matthew intended to put the entire focus on Jesus that is why he chose passive voice instead of active one. Accordingly it appears strange that as much as the whole focus had so far been on Jesus, suddenly in v19, Matthew would write that Jesus instructed them to baptise not only in his name but also in the name of the Father and the Holy Spirt. The inclusion of the Father and the Holy Spirit is not consistent with the theme that Matthew had displayed so far. In particular, it appears more reasonable and coherent that immediately after Jesus’ declaration of receiving all authority; he would instruct that the baptism should be performed only in his name to correspond with the “all authority” he had received. Furthermore, it appears Jesus’ declaration was deliberately put in a passive voice in order to avoid directly mentioning the name of God so that the attention would solely be on the Risen Jesus (who had received all authority) and not with the Father (the provider of the authority). Moreover, in verse 20 which ends the chapter, we again see Jesus not only telling them to teach what he had commended them but also he would be with them to the very end of the age, leaving out the Father and the Holy Spirit here too. It seems therefore that the inclusion of the Father and the Holy Spirit in verse 18 was a belated addition to the original command of Jesus and that it does not fit appropriately with the discussion of the whole chapter.
Thirdly, Peter basically reiterated the baptismal instruction he and others received from Jesus in Matthew 28:19, when Peter told his listeners in Acts 2:38, to ‘Repent and be baptised… in the name of Jesus Christ…’ Peter made his statement on the Pentecost day, which occurred only few weeks after the Risen Jesus had instructed them how to baptise. It therefore appears unlikely that Peter would have forgotten and leaved out some of the details of this important and last instruction from the risen Jesus before he ascended into heaven, since in the same sermon, Peter was able to quote extensively from Joel and David, who had written several centuries earlier. Moreover, since Peter was preaching under the influence of the Holy Spirit manifested on that day, it was most likely that the Holy Spirit would have directed him to restate the full instruction received from Jesus if Jesus had included the name of the Father and of the Holy Spirit. It therefore seems that Jesus instructed that the baptism should be performed only in his name.
External
Furthermore, according to Conybeare (cited in the Encyclopaedia of Religion and Ethics), Eusebius (the Bishop of Caesarea Maritima) quotes Matthew 28:19 twenty-one times without ever making any reference to the requirement to baptise in the name of all the three—the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, but always referred to the name of Jesus except the only few occasions that he omitted everything between ‘nations’ and ‘teaching’. Conybeare states further that Eusebius’ actually provided some form of commentary on the text regarding what he meant by ‘in my name’. For, he asks, ‘in whose name? and answers that it was the name spoken of by Paul in his Epistle to the Philippians 2:10. It is therefore advocated that Eusebius being such a learned person and actually attending the Council that adopted the Trinitarian doctrine, if he knew any Greek source of the original Matthew writings that contained also the names of the Father and of the Holy Spirit, he would have included that in his citations. Accordingly, some scholars cited in the states as follows:
6. The Holy Spirit is always missing when God and Jesus are identified
In Acts 7:55-56, Stephen saw in a vision that Jesus was standing at God’s right hand but the Holy Spirit was not found. In Revelation chapters 4, 5, 21 and 22, John in a vision saw God and Jesus sitting in their thrones but never saw the Holy Spirit, despite that less significant beings including angels were routinely identified. If the Holy Spirit is a person, it is strange that the Spirit is always missing in these heavenly assemblies. Rather, the scenes demonstrate that there is only one God (the Father) and one Lord (Jesus Christ), and the Holy Spirit is not a separate person.
Furthermore, David and other prophets through divine revelation identified the Father and his Son (see Proverbs 30: 4 and Ps 2:7). Again, in all these instances, while the Father and the Son were clearly identified, the Holy Spirit was not.
In addition, in Mark 13:32, when Jesus stated that only the Father knows when the world will end, he also mentioned the angels and himself as the other powerful beings that do not know. Even if we assume that Jesus had limited knowledge at the time because he was still a human being, why was it that the Holy Spirit was not mentioned? Jesus clearly implied here that the Holy Spirit is not a person.
Similarly, Paul's statement in 1 Corinthians 15:27-28 that God will subject everything under the authority of Jesus leaves us much to desire. It is imperative to note that Paul specifically and emphatically excluded the Father from those that will be the subjects of Jesus, rather Jesus will be subjected to the Father. Therefore, if the Holy Spirit were God as some claim, why did Paul not refer to the Spirit and specifically exclude the Holy Spirit from Jesus’ subjection or something like that? Again, Paul implied here that the Holy Spirit is not a person.
Furthermore, 1 Cor 8:5-6 states:
‘Although there may be so-called gods in heaven or on earth, as indeed there are many 'gods' and many 'lords', yet for us there is one God, the Father, from whom are all things and for whom we exist, and one Lord, Jesus Christ, through whom are all things and through whom we exist.’
The above text states plainly that as believers (for us), we have [only] one God—the Father and one Lord—the Son. The question then is why does Paul not mention the Holy Spirit if indeed the Holy Spirit is a person and another God, despite that Paul even discussed that some have idols as their gods? Clearly, Paul implied here that only the Father and Jesus are persons.
Further, in the prologue to the New Testament letters, the writers often introduced God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ, but no one did that with the Holy Spirit. For instance, Paul always sent the personal greetings from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Chris, but never did so for the Holy Spirit. This indicates that the disciples did not believe in Trinity.
Accordingly, whenever the status and relationship of God family is put into clear context and explained, the Holy Spirit is always omitted as there is not a single text in the Bible explicitly stating that the Holy Spirit is a person. People only make those conclusions based on inferences while ignoring texts that clearly point to the contrary.
From the discussion so far, it is clear that the Holy Spirit is neither a person nor God. It is only by wrong interpretations of unclear passages and adherence to dogmatism that people advocate that the Holy Spirit is a person.
Section 2
The relationship between the Father and the Son
7.1 The Father and the Son are separate entities
The Gospel of John begins as follows:
‘In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God (v.1); And the Word became flesh and lived among us ... (v.14); No one has ever seen God; the only begotten Son, who is in the Father's bosom, he has made him known (v.18).’
John statements are ambiguous because:
I will soon attempt to resolve the above ambiguities, suffice to state that John clearly identifies two persons―the Father and the Son. This is consistent with the statements in Gen 1:26, where God stated ‘let us make man in our own image and after our likeness’ (see also Gen 3:22). Several bible passages state explicitly that God created the universe with Jesus, indicating that the discussions in Gen 1:26 and 3:22 transpired between God and Jesus. Therefore, God and Jesus are separate persons. Moreover, several prophets and apostles (such as Stephen in Acts 7) saw Jesus and God as separate beings in visions.
1.2 Equality of the Son verses the supremacy of the Father
Even though the Bible states clearly that Jesus has the nature of God, there is only one bible text (Philippians 2:6) that has come close to stating that Jesus can be equal with God. However, a careful reading of Philippians 2:6 indicates otherwise. The following are some different interpretations of Philippines 2:6:
Obviously, the Berean version in particular appears to indicate that Jesus already had equality with God but did not consider it important to hold on to. However, it appears that this is not how the original Greek text should be interpreted. The Greek word that is rendered “not robbery” or “hold on to” or “grasped” is harpagmós. The Strong's Exhaustive Concordance (725) defines harpagmós as ‘grasped [i.e. to seize, especially by an open display of force].’ Therefore, it appears Paul did not imply that Jesus already had equality and gave it up rather if Jesus wanted to be equal with God he would need to use force to achieve that. Accordingly, Today's English Version (1976) translates Philippians 2:6 correctly as: ‘He always had the nature of God, but did not think that by force he should try to become equal with God.’
Furthermore, other biblical texts indicate that the Father has always been superior to Jesus. In John 14:28 Jesus stated ‘If you loved me, you would have rejoiced, because I go to the Father; for the Father is greater than I’ (bolding emphasis mine). Do we need further proof to show that the Father is greater? Jesus made the statement on the basis of his heavenly and not the earthly status, as the listeners already knew that as a human Jesus, the Father (and even angels) was definitely greater than him. Moreover, Jesus could have chosen not to make the statement because he was not compelled to do so.
In 1 Corinthians 15:27-28, Paul stated:
‘ For “God has put everything under His feet.” Now when it says that everything has been put under Him, this clearly does not include the One who put everything under Him. And when all things have been subjected to Him, then the Son Himself will be made subject to Him who put all things under Him, so that God may be all in all.’
Paul’s statement indicates that (1) it is by the power of God that everything will be subject to God, (2) the Father is specifically excluded from “all the things” that will be subjected to Jesus (3) Jesus will be subjected to God. John 13:3 corroborates Paul’s point that Jesus knew that the Father had put all things under his power, and that he had come from God and was returning to God. The above texts clearly show that (1) the Father is superior and (2) the Son derives his power from the Father.
More so, in Matt 20:20-23, the mother of Zebedee asked Jesus to allow her sons to sit, one at his right and the other at his left in his kingdom. Jesus answered … ‘to sit at my right hand and at my left is not mine to grant, but it is for those for whom it has been prepared by my Father.’ Clearly, Jesus acknowledged here the prerogative power of the Father. According to Ps 110:1; Matt 22:41-45 and Acts 2:33-34, the prerogative power of the Father extends over Jesus. In contrast, there are some jurisdictions that Jesus has the sole authority to act. For example, Jesus stated in John 5:21; 23 that: ‘The Father judges no one but has given all judgement to the Son (v.21). And he (the Father) has given him authority to execute judgement, because he is the Son of Man (v.23).’
The above passages clearly show that while the Father derives his own authority, Jesus does not derive his own but from the Father. Therefore, if Jesus were coequal with the Father, why would he need to derive his authority from the Father? This should simply put any claim of equality between God and Jesus to rest as the above illustrations clearly demonstrate that the Father is not merely acting as the first among equals but is superior to the Son in a real sense. It is against this background that even after Jesus’ ascension, Paul asserted that Jesus continues to live to God (Rom 6:10). The above discussions undoubtedly rebut any suggestion that Jesus is already equal with God.
Jesus stated in Mark 13:32, ‘Of that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.’ This should not be the case if the Father, Son and Holy Spirit were coequals. Moreover, after the resurrection of Jesus Christ and just immediately before he ascended to heaven, the disciples asked him in Acts 1:6, ‘Lord, are you at this time going to restore the kingdom to Israel?’ While at this stage, Jesus was not a human anymore but had the second opportunity to tell the disciples that he knew the date of the end of the world, Jesus simply answered, ‘it is not for you to know the times or dates the Father has set by his own authority’ (v7). In other words, Jesus reinforced his statement made back in Mark 13:32 that only the Father knows the end time.
Furthermore, Jesus stated in John 5:19 that ‘The Son cannot do anything at his own pleasure, he can only do what he sees his Father doing’ (please see also John 8:26, 28-29, 42; 6:38 and 7:16).
1.3 The only true God
Because Jesus is Divine he is sometimes referred to as God but mainly as the Son of God. Therefore, how is that Jesus is God and the Son of another God? Meanwhile, Deuteronomy 6:4 (see also Mark 12:29) states ‘Hear, O Israel! The Lord is our God, the Lord is one’; a passage that appears to indicate that there is only one God (i.e. the Father). However many theologians have explained that Deuteronomy 6:4 is not a declaration of monotheism (i.e. only the Father is God) because the Hebrew word Elohim translated as Jehovah denotes plurality. For example, the Cambridge Bible Commentary states the passage simply means ‘Jehovah is Israel’s only God and that nothing is said as to the existence or non-existence of other gods, and therefore the passage is similar to Deuteronomy 5:7 , which states ‘You shall have no other gods before me.’ However, the Cambridge Bible Commentary states also that there is an explicit declaration of monotheism in other passages such as Deuteronomy 4:35 , 39 . Accordingly, there is the need to consider other passages to reconcile the statements that Jesus is both God and the Son of another God. Firstly, Jesus himself stated as follows:
Jesus’ statements above appear to confirm monotheism, particularly, in John 17:1-3, where Jesus did not only described the Father as the only true God, but also the only true God sent him. This appears to mean that Jesus excluded himself from being part of the only true God. This is consistent with our earlier discussion that Jesus receives his authority from the Father. Accordingly, the Father is said to be God to Jesus (see Romans 15:6, 2 Cor 1:3, 2 Cor 11:31, Eph 1:17, Col 1:3, 1 Pet 1:3 and Eph 1:3).
In summary, Jesus possesses the penultimate authority and is God to everyone except the Father, but the Father possesses the ultimate authority and is God to everyone including Jesus.
Paul affirms this view further in 1 Cor 8:4, 6 as follows: ‘… there is none other God but one … [thus] for us there is but one God, the Father, from whom all things came and for whom we live; and there is but one Lord, Jesus Christ, through whom all things came and through whom we live.’ Paul argues further as follows:
1.4 Invisibility and Immortality of God
As indicated above, Jesus and others have discussed that no one has ever seen the Father, the only true God. Accordingly, Paul stated that‘… it is he alone who has immortality and dwell in unapproachable light, whom no one has ever seen or can see …’ (1 Timothy 6:16). Paul’s statement appears to relate to the Father alone because Jesus lived among humans and died before (except he did not experience decay, Acts 13:34-35). Accordingly, Paul stated also that ‘for we know that since Christ was raised from the dead, he cannot die again; death no longer has mastery (dominion) over him, but lives to God’ (Roman 6:9-10). Paul appears to indicate that as human, death had mastery over Jesus until God resurrected him from death. The following passages also reinforce this view:
1.5 Who appeared to Moses
As discussed above, no one has seen the only true God before; who then showed his back to Moses as mentioned in Ex 33:19-20? Further, in Gen 18, the Lord appeared with two angels to Abraham on their way to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah. The story tells us that while the angels left, Abraham continued to plead with the Lord that the Lord should not destroy the place if 10 or so righteous people are found (surely, Abraham has his relative Lot in mind). We also note from the story that Abraham served the Lord and the Angels food, so this was a real physical encounter and not a vision or dream. The story also makes a clear distinction between the two angels on one hand and the third person (the Lord) on the other hand. Surely, it was the same person that both Moses and Abraham saw except in the case of Moses, the person appeared in his full glory and therefore, Moses could only see his back.
Firstly, Paul provides a clue about who appeared to these persons in 1 Corinthians 10:4, 9 as follows:
‘and they all drank from the spiritual drink. For they drank from the spiritual rock that followed them, and the rock was Christ; We should not test Christ, as some of them did, and were killed by snakes.’
Paul’s statements tell us clearly that it was Jesus who followed the Israelites through the desert and when they tested him he caused snakes to kill 23,000 of them. It is clear therefore that Jesus was the one who appeared to Moses, the leader of the Israelites.
Furthermore, it is believed that the person who appeared to Joshua (5:13-15) as the captain of the Lord’s army at Jericho was Jesus because (1) he asked Joshua to remove his sandals as the place was a holy place and (2) Joshua worshipped him, but angels had always refused to be worshipped so it could have been only Jesus. Moreover, John (12:41) states that it was Jesus that Isaiah (6:1) saw his glory, high and exalted, seated on a throne with the train of his robe filling the temple.
Jesus also told the Pharisees in John 8: 56 that ‘your ancestor Abraham rejoiced that he would see my day; he saw it and was glad.’ It appears likely Jesus was referring to the incident in Genesis chapter 18, when the Lord (Jesus) and two angels appeared to Abraham. Therefore, based on Paul’s revelation and Jesus’ own statement, it is obvious that it was Jesus who appeared as God in the Old Testament, as God himself (the Father) has never appeared or spoken to any human before, it is his only begotten Son who has made him known.
Conclusion
In this paper, I traced the history and the origin of the Trinity doctrine. I also discussed extensively the identity and gender of the Holy Spirit and refuted the most common factors used as the basis to claim that the Holy Spirit is a person and God. In addition, I discussed the relationship between the Father and his Son. In summary, there are the Father and Son who have the ultimate and penultimate authority respectively over the entire universe. The Holy Spirit is however not a person but the power they use and Jesus at times reveal himself through that power.
Appendix
Some references to the Holy Spirit do not support that the Holy Spirit is a person
Some references associated with the Holy Spirit are not consistent with the belief that the Holy Spirit is a person. For instance, people are “filled”, “baptised” (literally “dipped”) or “anointed” with the Spirit like oil (Lk 1:41; Matt 3:11; Acts 10:38, 2 Cor. 1:21, Eph. 1:13). The Holy Spirit is poured like water (Joel 2: 28, Acts 2:17). It is “measured” as if it had volume (2 Kings 2:9; John 3:34). The above descriptions of the Holy Spirit have the characteristic of liquid, which by definition cannot refer to a person. In addition, as indicated below, the Spirit of God is said to be divisible and distributable, as God distributed the spirit on Moses (used interchangeably with the Spirit of God) to the 70 elders of Israel, these attributes are also not consistent with a definition of a person.
Again, the Bible gives us the personal names of the Father as God (Yahweh) and the Son as Jesus (Christ), but nowhere in the scriptures is the personal name of the Holy Spirit noted; yet, the Holy Spirit was revealed as early as Gen 1:2 and well before the Son was even specifically mentioned. Further, the Bible tells us that there is the Father and his Son, but is completely silent about what the Holy Spirit is, whether another son or someone else.
Further, in 1 Corinthians 2:12, the “spirit of the world” and “the spirit which is of God” are said to be directly opposite. As the “spirit of the world” cannot be a person separate from “the world,” neither is the “spirit of God” a person separate from God. Likewise, God had occasionally sent evil spirits to occupy some people. In 1 Samuel 16:23; 18:10, an evil spirit from God came upon Saul. In Judges 9:23, God sent an evil spirit between Abimelech and the lord of Schechem, and the lords of Schechem dealt treacherously with Abimelech. As the evil spirits that God sent to occupy these persons were most likely to be some power and not a person, so should the Holy Spirit be some power but not a person.
References
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Joseph Annor: Bachelor of Arts (A major in Study of Religious)
