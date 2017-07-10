TOP STORIES
New twist: NPP backs Adwoa Safo's claim about World Bank-funded SHS
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency is backing MP for the area, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who claims that she negotiated with the World Bank to build the community Day Senior High School in the area.
A viral video captures the Dome-Kwabenya lawmaker boasting that it was her hard work that established the Kwabenya Senior High School (SHS) project.
According to her, even in opposition, she worked assiduously to secure funding from the Bretton Woods institution to build the school complex, a claim the World Bank has flatly denied.
Meanwhile, the school project is known to be one of the community day schools which former President John Mahama’s government built before losing elections to the Nana Akufo-Addo administration last year.
Following Adwoa Safo’s claims, she was subjected to a sustained and long-lasting trolling on social media for what many say is a blatant lie made to score political points.
Read: Adwoa Safo trolled for claiming credit for Mahama project
Former Deputy Minister of Education, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has since asked the MP to retract her claims and apologise for attempting to take undue credit.
Read: NDC demands apology from Adwoa Safo for peddling falsehood
But in a new twist to the matter, the NPP Communication Director for Dome Kwabenya, Nana Nkrumah, told journalists on Sunday that the party stands by the MP’s claim.
“The truth of the matter is that our MP, Honourabale Adwoa Safo, was fully in charge of acquiring the land for the Kwabenya SHS. We have evidence to prove it,” he defends.
Photo: This letter popped up as 'evidence' of Adwoa Safo's involvement in the school project, but many say it does not justify her claims.
The lawmaker's aide, Dr Emmanuel Boakye, has also said she will not apologise for the comments.
