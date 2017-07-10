TOP STORIES
Ghana should 'officially export Nurses' – KNUST Vice Chancellor suggests
Vice- Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) suggests that government should explore ways to officially export nurses.
Professor Kwasi Obiri Danso says Ghana can adopt the Cuban model to address increasing unemployment of Nurses in the country.
His suggestion comes in the wake of persistent demonstration and picketing by graduate Nurses seeking postings.
Professor Obiri Danso spoke at the 51st congregation at KNUST where 7,325 nurses graduated.
“The question is whether we should not as a country start officially exporting some of our manpower to countries where there is a need. This could be based on the Cuban model,” he said.
According to him, the country could derive some foreign exchange from the exports, since the arrangement would be formalized between governments and not individuals.
“This will help probably to the unemployment situation we currently face in the country.”
Professor Obiri Danso explains that because industries have often complained that graduates do not meet industry standards, the school has changed its research capabilities, and focus has also changed to meet the needs of the country.
“Our focus in the last few years have been more of industry-based research. We have been constantly faced with the challenge of the demands of the industry from our graduates. We intend to bridge this gap by bringing our research findings to the doorsteps of industry thereby further strengthening our relationship.”
Meanwhile, the school has increased its overall female intake of first-year students by 26 per cent for the 2016/2017 intake.
This follows a promise he made during his investiture August last year, where he expressed worry about the low representation of women in our Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes.
He indicated the University under his leadership to roll out a nationwide programme at the pre-tertiary level to shore up interest in STEM education and careers for women (girls).
Professor Obiri Danso says this conscious effort will be sustained and strengthened in the science and technology programmes.
