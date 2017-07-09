TOP STORIES
No statue for the vanquished!By: Charles de Leusse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Kassena-Nankana DCE cautions against shoddy job
Kalvio (UE), July 9, GNA - Mr Clement Dandori, the Kassena-Nankana District Chief Executive (DCE of the Upper East Region, has warned that the Assembly would not tolerate shoddy work by any contractor.
The DCE issued the warning when he inaugurated a three -unit furnished classroom block and a library provided by Tuma Kavi Development Association, an NGO, funded by the Korea International Co-operation Agency (KOICA).
The DCE commended the Duraqua Company Limited, the constructing firm that executed the project for a good job done.
'The Government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is very mindful about value for money and will disengage immediately the service of any contractor who will want to do shoddy work particularly school projects,' he warned.
He stated that education was a critical tool for poverty reduction in the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.
He noted that the policy of the Government to make Senior High School free would help address poverty and provide the needed manpower for the acceleration development of the north.
Mr Patrick Baku, the Chief Executive Officer of Duraqua Company Limited, admonished his fellow contractors to use only standardised constructional materials in executing projects and engage highly qualified professionals and field officers to help improve on the quality of works.
He stated contractors who endeavour to execute quality works stood the opportunity to win more contracts.
GNA
By Samuel Adadi Akapule, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News