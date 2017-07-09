TOP STORIES
Awutu-Senya East Assembly hosts 150 Senior Citizens
Kasoa (C/R) July 9, GNA - Mr Michael Yaw Essuman Mensah, Awutu-East Municipal Chief Executive, has commended Senior Citizens for their commitment and contributions to the Assembly in the execution of development programmes.
Mr Mensah made the commendation at a reception organised by the Municipal Assembly in honour of 150 Senior Citizens on Saturday, July 8, to commemorate the 57th Republic Day celebration.
He noted that there was concern about some people who because of their parochial interests disregarded building laws and regulations to put up buildings on waters ways.
This uncalled for behavior, he said had contributed to flooding in the area whenever it rained heavily, claiming lives and displacing people.
Mr Mensah said the Assembly had designed new mechanisms to make sure that building regulations were strictly adhered to.
He said there were also engagement with chiefs and caretakers of land to sensitise them on laws and regulations pertaining to building and construction of temporary structures among other things.
Madam Movies Awaa Koomson, the Member of Parliament for the area and Minister for Special Development and Initiative for the area in a speech read on her behalf, congratulated the Senior Citizens for their selfless dedication to duty while in active service towards the growth of the country.
She expressed the hope that they would continue to support the government and the Assembly with fruitful ideas and suggestion to execute their tasks to improve the livelihood of the citizenry.
In an interview, some of the Senior Citizens appealed to the Assembly to construct a recreation centre to help them socialise with their counterparts. GNA
