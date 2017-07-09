TOP STORIES
"plans are nothing, planning is everything"By: Sam Danso
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
NGO calls for multi-sectoral approach to fight child marriage
Fiapre, (B/A), July 9, GNA - Ms Grace Adomako, a project Co-ordinator of the Global Media Foundation (GLOMEF) a non-governmental organisation, has called for a multi-sectoral approach to tackle the alarming trend of child marriage in the country.
She said though Ghana was signatory to a number of international conventions that criminalised child marriage, the practice had gain roots.
She commended the government for the national strategic plan designed to fight child, explaining that the measures ought to be intensified to augment such efforts.
Ms Adomako made the call when speaking at a church service at the Fiapre Zion Presbyterian Church in line with an outreach project on ending child marriage being implemented by the NGO in the Brong-Ahafo Region.
She said child marriages were rife notably in Upper East, Upper West, Northern and Brong-Ahafo regions.
Ms Adomako indicated that the government and her assigned institutions could not shoulder the responsibility to fighting the practice alone and appealed to churches and Muslim leaders to support the efforts.
She advised girls to avoid pre-marital sex and cautioned those who could not control their sexual desires to guard against unprotected sex.
Mr Raphael Godlove Ahenu, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GlOMEF, appealed to the public to help identify perpetrators to be prosecuted.
He said teenage pregnancy and some traditional values were the major driving force to child marriages in the society.
The CEO explained that the three-year project dubbed: "Stop the clock: say no to child marriage," was being funded by his NGO and aimed at intensifying community education as a means to tackle the practice.
Mr Ahenu entreated parents to endeavour to provide the needs of their girls and also draw them closer to them.
He said the adolescent people should not be denied sex education as they remained sexually active.
Catechist Grace Ofori Boakye the Overseer of the Church charged Christians to guard against sinful pleasures.
Describing sin as a dictator, Catechist Boakye asked Christians to be watchful so that it could not take them back into bondage.
Preaching on the theme: "come unto me," she expressed discomfort that despite the saving grace of God through Jesus Christ, many Christians were still in the bondage of fornication, alcoholism, liars and backbiting.
This, she explained was why Satan had the power over to afflict some Christians.
GNA
By Dennis Peprah, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Social News