Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Education Minister To Grace 5th Graduation Of Jackson College Of Education On July 15th
The Jackson College of Education, the premier private College of Education accredited to run programs in basic education by distance learning and a subsidiary of the Jackson Educational Complex, would hold its fifth graduation in Kumasi on Saturday, July 15, 2017.
The College which is affiliated to the University of Education, Winneba and accredited by the National Accreditation Board is expected to successfully graduate two thousand three hundred and thirty four students during this year's congregation.
The Jackson Educational Complex, which focuses on the training and supply of professional teachers in Ghana, was jointly established by Mrs. Theodosia W. Jackson and Prof. Ebenezer A. Jackson in 2009.
Its principal objective is to help curb the perennial lack of trained teachers in the Ghanaian basic schools, especially, at the rural communities by providing the needed opportunities to prospective teachers to access professional training.
The Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South constituency in Kumasi is expected to address the graduands at the gathering.
In attendance would be Oheneba Owusu Afriyie IV-Apagyahene of Kumasi, and the Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Mrs. Elizabeth Agyeman.
