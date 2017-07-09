TOP STORIES
Sakawa’s Future: Our Ghana: Our World
Sakawa is the general name: Distinctively, some are called the Fraudsters and others Sakawa – Ritualist (Ritual). The Sakawa Fraudster – engages in the act of using false information, identity, documents, great intelligence to persuade or deceive others to send them money and other valuable assets.
On the other hand, The Sakawa – Ritualist uses the act of sacrificing either human beings (relatives, friends) or part of their own body to earn or create wealth for themselves. Also, others are made: to either sleep (be sleeping) with mentally ill patients or specified number/type of ladies or girls at particular periods: to carry and sleep in coffins, etc.
In all, the question to ask is; do the belief of these individuals “really” allow this? If YES; what kind of belief is this? If NO; then why this act? Who is the cause and where ends the effect? ...
Scarily, society is gradually been forced to accommodate and accept the barbaric acts of these individuals, why? ... I think it is because of our decelerating approach to harness the situation, most especially those in authority and the hunger for money.
Ironically, society at the initial stages try’s to rebuke and frowned upon this acts but it later; realizing the mass wealth accumulated by these persons, reluctantly accept and accommodate their act? Hmm, are we becoming more hypocritical or ignorant? ...
Do not be surprise when you see respectable security officials, personnel and others chasing and begging after these individuals (Sakawa Stars) at various points for tips or to give them “money”.
In the banking hall, they receive preferential treatments (such as skipping queues, etc.) from most bank officials because of the huge monies they withdraw and tips offered them. The professionalism we used to know is gradually fading out due to tips offered to our “noble” officials by the sakawa stars.
Interestingly, most families find it difficult to rebuke and report these individuals or groups because they become the breadwinners of the family.
Notwithstanding all the negatives, some of the youths engaged in this act use their wealth positively in the areas of paying their school fees and that of their relatives; caring for their siblings and parents, establishing businesses, etc. hmm …
When confronted, excuses made ranges mostly from the lack of sufficient employment opportunities and the inability of their parents or guardians to provide for them either because of “Uncle Poverty” or other factors such as greediness of relatives, irresponsible parenting, etc.
On lack of sufficient employment opportunities, most of these youths forget they caused it themselves when they stopped schooling or training due to truancy and other factors. On irresponsible parenting, some of these youth caused their parents or guardians to become irresponsible towards them but…
In apportioning the load (blame), I think most of these youths are very much responsible for their actions (though some maybe innocent from the beginning). Part of the load goes to their environments especially, parents or guardians (families) for failing their parenting role and responsibilities.
Also, I think the authorities and leaders have a good share of the load or blame due to some of their activities, fake promises, decisions and policies. Again, the victims duped by the Sakawa - fraudsters must also be apportioned part of the load/blame for their negligence and ignorance sometimes.
Irrespective of this, why can’t we make Ghana (the world) trustworthy by dealing honestly and fairly with each other? ...Above all, my core concern dwells on the future of Ghana, Africa and the World. Why? ... Because, if finally, these youths (Sakawa Stars) decide and begin to flood strategic positions in governance and top political offices then we may be doomed.
The rate at which their pervasive acts are galloping and influencing society is very scary and unclear. Water runs down my face anytime I reflect over this incident; but as much as the hope in me seems hopeless: I still see great number of candle lights at the end of the tunnel.
Nevertheless, I believe the undiscovered hope can be discovered hopefully when the unconcerned begin to be concerned and authorities begin to act professional and responsible.
I pray, this act do not lead to a situation in the near future where resources meant for strategic developments shall now be channeled into organizing Workshops and Seminars to enlighten and train parents, guardians and families on proper upbringing methods, their roles, responsibilities and counselling.
Irrespective of the good faith by some, the act is not fair: But how? ...
Waiting until the situation becomes a national threat which shall then divert attention from other significant national issues is unhealthy and must not be allowed. Institutions and families must begin to act now.
Currently, a simply sensitization campaigned must be organized across all platforms voluntarily but most significantly state departments and agencies responsible for social and security issues must up their game by acting well and professionally.
The schools must also be given some flexibility and authority to help in nurturing and counselling children instead of making them dormant and only academic base (Bookish) with some disastrous policies and rules.
The entire society but most importantly authorities and “leaders” must act professionally, honestly and stop taking certain hasty decision for popularity seek or purposes.
Thank you all
God bless our homeland Ghana!
