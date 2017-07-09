TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Unemployed Bonded School Of Hygiene Graduates To Protest
The unposted bonded graduates of School of Hygiene wish to bring to the attention of all stakeholders our resolution to picket in demand of commencement of clearance processes leading to our employment by the Ministries of Local Government and Rural Development and Employment and Labour Relations.
Venue: Ministries, Accra.
Date: 11th July, 2017.
Time: 8:00am.
BACKGROUND
The 2016 graduates of the three Schools of Hygiene and some graduates whose names were omitted during the time of Mass- posting early last year, which comprised 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 batches have after several attempts, still not been given financial clearance.
We have on countless accassions written letters of reminder and appeal, letters of booking appointment and several follow ups to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development about our posting issues hoping for a positive response but all yielded no result .
Having exhausted all avenues for dialogue to resolve these issues, the only option available to us is to picket and take any action(s) which would help us drive home our demands.
Thank you.
Yours faithfully,
SIGNED
KPATIVOR WISDOM KOMLA
0247688887
(LEADER)
TAWIAH RAXFORD KWEI
0240074755
(P.R.O)
ALHASSAN MOHAMMED
0544783320
KPORVIE GASTONY ANTHONY
0244127129
(GEN.SECRETARY)
