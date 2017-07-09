TOP STORIES
Same Sky Different Entity
Please join me as I celebrate my first one month of uninterrupted power supply and interrupted generator noise and mosquito bite! The laws here are glaring, staring you in the face. They sing to your ears in a melodious voice. I stood at the metro station waiting for that magic on wheels. Then came the pleasant voice. If you see something, say something plus several other advices including the itinerary of the train.
The train waits for nobody. The motion is so continuous that I wonder whether they ever 'change oil'. Inside the train, the warning is written all over about where to sit, how to stand and when to get up for the elderly or physically challenged. It's the law. You are admonished not to eat or drink. What if am so damn hungry? Hun? Do not bring your animals with you or listen to music without earphones. Isn't the law an ass? Each time I board the train, I keep searching for where it is written, do not fart in this train!
The transportation system and road network here is fantastic and efficient. As a JJC, I am disarmingly flabbergasted by the level of development. All the roads are tarred and I mean all, including the feeder roads and streets. No potholes! I wandered into the forest, sorry woods and I saw a narrow tarred road meander through with signs and wonders and beautifully cultivated lawns. Inside the bush o! Some animals resembling antelopes were hopping up and down. Kai, see meat for recession hunters. The metro station is almost the same as the type I saw in Germany. No yelling of destinations by conductors. No miscreants and alcohol hawkers like we have at Ajah!
The road transport workers here can pass for bankers in Naija. Roads signs and laws are boldly written at every turn. Park here. Don't park here. No parking at anytime and blablabla. The warning eh. The law is walking on the streets, physically and spiritually. But Lasgidi try sha.
I saw road signs similar to the type we have in Lagos. The only eminent difference is the absence of keke and Okada with its attendant nuisance. Of course the commercial vehicles here are in first class shape. Some of them with wifi and charging pots! I enjoyed uber ride with female drivers. What a mind can do.
Don't blame me. It's my first time in U.S of A. The hospital. Oh it looks like a five star hotel. Everywhere prim and prime. They attend to you as though you are the head of state. Don't blame Buhari' for preferring treatment in United Kingdom. The healthcare service here is courteous and humane. No shouting and threatening from nurses and doctors asking for pay before service.
I saw the law again cleared inscribed: "It is your right to be treated whether you have money or not. Whether you have insurance or not including unborn babies." Chai! They law wants to save your life first and foremost. Please kiss the law for me. And the law is written on several buildings about the owners authorizing the police to act on their behalf. I have to behave myself as always. I detest law breaking and breakers.
Sometimes I don't understand their English here. It's too fast for me even from fellow blacks. They kind of speak in tongues. You know what am saying? So I just nod my head and pretend comprehension. No stress. At the hospital lobby I wanted to drink something hot. The air conditioner was too cold. I suppose it won't be put on in winter. A white man ordered for cappuccino.
I saw the price, about five dollars. I did my usual mental calculations in naira. Who wants to spend close to two thousand naira for a cup of coffee? I use my money judiciously. I asked for tea without sugar though still expensive at one dollar fifty cents.
How much does aboki sell tea with fried egg and indomie at home? The attendant just packaged 'something', spoke 'suprisupri' and handed the small container to me. I took a straw and began to sip. Haba! The drink was tasteless. I was worried. How can tea without sugar be like this. On a second thought, I opened the cup. Lo and behold I had been sipping hot water.
The 'suprisupri' the lady spoke means that I should go over to the counter and make my choice of tea bag and milk! Don't blame me o. Travel and see. The sky is the same here in America but ground no be the same level. Pray for Nigeria.
Addendum: These images of flooded Lekki & Lagos Island is disturbing my visuality.
Uzor Ngoladi is a writer, actor and researcher
