Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
Domestic tourism gains support
Accra, July 9, GNA - More than 800 people at the weekend, poured on Aburi Hills, to engage in a Health and Fit walk, to rally support for the promotion of domestic tourism and to encourage the patronage of made in Ghana goods.
The Health and Fit walk was organised by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in conjunction with Airport View Hotel, with media support from GTV Sports+.
The event formed part of the 'See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana', campaign launched by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and the GTA to promote local tourism and indigenous products.
The participants included fashion designers, artisans and small and medium enterprises, who deal in made in Ghana products.
Ms Felicia Aniagyei, the Acting Public Relations) Manager of GTA said the Aburi Hills was an incredible source of tourist attraction, which must be promoted.
She said it was therefore good for the event to be held there as it gave some of the participants the chance to visit the place for the first time.
'The GTA recognises this place as having the potential to develop domestic tourism, and we are resolute to promote it for Ghana's development,' she said.
She said the event would also help the participants to exercise their bodies for good health.
Ms Aniagyei expressed excitement at the massive turn out for the event saying, the attendance indicated that Ghanaians were fully in support of the 'See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, Feel Ghana' campaign.
She said the Health and Fit walk was in fulfilment of the 'See Ghana' segment of the campaign, slated for July.
It seeks to showcase the rich tourist places in the country to the world adding that 'the Aburi Hills is one of the finest places in Ghana'.
The 'Eat Ghana', Wear Ghana' and the 'Feel Ghana' segments are slated for August, September and October and are geared towards promoting local food, arts, culture and music among others.
The Acting PR Manager urged the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and the public, to bring to the attention of the GTA, any form of tourist site discovery in their communities to propel the Authority to make local tourism more viable.
'When we get to know about such discoveries, we will follow up and package robust mechanisms to develop the sites to make it more attractive,' Ms Aniagyei added.
GNA
By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA
