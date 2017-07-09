TOP STORIES
Western Region cassava farmers attend capacity building workshop
Axim, (W\R), July 9, GNA- Cassava farmers in the five districts of the Western region have attended a day's capacity building training workshop to update their knowledge on the need to curb spreading of diseases affecting cassava production.
The aims and objectives of the workshop were to educate the farmers on the importance of planting new variety cassava seeds to increase production to meet the demands of industry.
The farmers were drawn from Ahanta West, Mpohor, Nzema East, Jomoro and Elembelle districts of the Western region.
It was organised by West Africa Virus Epidemiology (WAVE) and Sponsored by Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation of United States.
Dr Allen Oppong, National Co-ordinator of WAVE, urged them to report the diseases which affected cassava early to the agricultural extension officers to find solution to them.
He said there was need for farmers to remove cassava trees in farms, which had been affected by diseases to avoid their spread.
Dr Oppong who is also Crop Scientist at the Crop Research Institute of the Council for Scientist and Industrial Research (CSIR) called on the farmers to plant approved cassava materials to improve their yield.
He said the workshop was organised to reduce cassava diseases and other related issues that confronted farmers and derailed their development.
Professor Joe Manu Aduening, Deputy Director of Crop Research Institute of the CSIR said cassava farmers must plant the new variety seeds, which was guaranteed of a ready market from the industries.
He said there was great demand from industries for cassava flour, starch and ethanol.
Prof Aduening said the one factory one district policy being implemented by government would not need the old variety cassava because it cannot increase the expected yields to meet the growing demand.
He said farmers were being sensitised to take advantage of the planting of the new cassava variety materials.
Prof Aduening who is also a Cassava Bleeder said cassava has become commercial crop due to the introduction of new policies of planting for food and jobs.
The farmers appealed to the government to create enabling environment that would provide financial support to assist them increase production to improve on economic growth.
GNA
