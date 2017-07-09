TOP STORIES
African First Ladies meet in Ethiopia
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, July 9, GNA - The Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV and AIDS (OAFLA), has held its Steering Committee Meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to further deliberate on issues concerning adolescent reproductive health in Africa.
The Committee meeting followed a successful two-day Technical Advisors meeting to endorse recommendations that was made by the Technical Advisors to the First Ladies of Member States.
The meeting was held at the 19th General Assembly of OAFLA organised on the sideline of the 29th AU summit which was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady.
It was on the theme: 'Building on 15 years of Engagement to harness the Demographic Dividend of Africa through promoting the needs of Adolescents and their access to Youth-friendly Health Services.'
Being her maiden OAFLA meeting, Mrs Akufo-Addo, was selected to chair the OAFLA Steering Committee meeting on behalf of Dr Gertrude Mutharika, President of OAFLA, who doubles as the First Lady of Malawi.
The meeting concluded with an endorsement of the recommendations made by the Technical Advisors of the First Ladies as well as a communiquÃ© to indicate the focus area of OAFLA during the General Assembly. GNA
By Lydia Asamoah, GNA
