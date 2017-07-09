modernghana logo

Celebrating Our Party Heroes: Funeral Held For Late Former NPP Volta Regional Chairman

Office Of Fred Amankwah-Sarfo, NPP National Chairman Aspirant, 2018
1 hour ago | NPP News

Mr Fred Amankwah-Sarfo, an aspiring NPP National Chairman was in Hohoe, V/R today to attend the final funeral rite of the late Mr James Komla Dogbe - a former Volta Regional Chairman Of NPP.

As a leader who ascribes to the Leadership by example tenets, Mr Amankwah-Sarfo is of the firm conviction that hard working members of the party should be recognized and rewarded.

He recounts the late Chairman Dogbe as a party hero who has served the party diligently in one of the difficult regions for the party.

Mr Amankwah-Sarfo and a delegation from government and the NPP Volta Regional Secretariat including Hon. David Blagodzi - Deputy Volta Regional Minister, Mad. Happy Edzeani - acting Volta Regional Chairperson, Mr. Bob Agbontor - A Deputy General Secretary of NPP - Hq, Mr. Joseph Homenya - Regional Secretary and other Regional and Constituency Executives within the region was welcomed by the family of the late Chairman Dogbe as tradition demands .

The Youth of the party also gave Mr Amankwah-Sarfo a rousing welcome at the funeral grounds as well.

On the sidelines, Mr Amankwah-Sarfo held interactions with Regional and Constituency executives where he espoused his vision for the party and the region as the next National Chairman of NPP.

Mr Amankwah-Sarfo, the aspiring NPP National Chairman was in the company of Mr. Innocent Supremo Tetteh - Aspiring Volta Regional Secretary of NPP, Benjamin Akowuah Acheampong - Personal Aide /Spokesperson, George Attafuah (Chief Protocol Officer), and Kwame Nsiah (Chief Transport Officer).

