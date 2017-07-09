modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

South Africa set 331 by England to win first Test

AFP
2 hours ago | South Africa
South Africa's Morne Morkel celebrates the wicket of England's Gary Ballance on the fourth day of the first Test against England at Lord's on July 9, 2017. By OLLY GREENWOOD (AFP)
South Africa's Morne Morkel celebrates the wicket of England's Gary Ballance on the fourth day of the first Test against England at Lord's on July 9, 2017. By OLLY GREENWOOD (AFP)

London (AFP) - South Africa were set a target of 331 to win the first Test at Lord's after dismissing England for 233 in their second innings on Sunday's fourth day.

Jonny Bairstow, dropped on seven, revived England's innings before he was last man out for 51.

England lost seven wickets in the morning session to be 182 for eight at lunch having resumed on 119 for one.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took four for 85 in 32.1 overs, with the new ball duo of Kagiso Rabada (three for 50) Morne Morkel (three for 64) sharing the remaining six wickets between them in the first of this four-Test series.

Only once have a side made more than 300 to win in the fourth innings of a Test at Lord's, with West Indies, on the back of Gordon Greenidge's brilliant unbeaten double century, posting 344 for one to defeat England by nine wickets in 1984.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More South Africa

TOP STORIES

Dubious Black Stars Support Fund: NIB MD Drops Big Names Behind Acco...

5 hours ago

‘Stop Sharing Market Stalls Among Cronies!’

6 hours ago

quot-img-1ACCEPT CHALLENGES, SO THAT YOU FEEL THE EXHILARATION OF VICTORY.

By: ADWOA TORONTO-CANDA quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36234.3667
Euro4.96774.9734
Pound Sterling5.61655.6239
Swiss Franc4.52324.5255
Canadian Dollar3.38483.3877
S/African Rand0.32450.3246
Australian Dollar3.31483.3215
body-container-line