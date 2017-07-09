TOP STORIES
Hunger strikes in River Pra flood disaster
Hunger is now threatening the lives of victims of the River Pra flood disaster.
Over 2000 residents of Twifo-Praso in the Central Region who have been left homeless in a flood disaster are now battling with hunger for life.
Officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) have given the victims a temporary Motel to provide shelter, mattresses for them to lay their heads but is struggling to give them food to eat.
Initial supplies to the victims were limited and NADMO is calling for help.
Richmond Addae Marfo who is the Acting Director of NADMO in the district said the situation is devastating and called on NGOs to assist in providing the victims with food to eat.
Days of heavy rainfall left the River Pra breaking its banks and causing a disaster to the Praso community.
No deaths have been recorded but houses were left flooded, farmlands were washed away leaving residents no choice than to move to temporary locations.
Even though officials of NADMO have taken care of their shelter, clothes and other personal effects, what to eat now is the problem.
Joy FM’s Central Region correspondent Richard Kojo Nyarko reports the situation is heart-breaking.
According to him, a widow with five children is now struggling is now struggling to fend for herself and her family.
Her house had been flooded by the flood water taking away her money and other personal belonging.
Her farm too has been washed away, leaving her and the family at the mercy of generous hands.
They are calling for help from government and other stakeholders.
