TOP STORIES
The most dangerous thing for a leader to do is to surround himself with educated illiterate fools who will do anything in their power to earn his trust.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3623
|4.3667
|Euro
|4.9677
|4.9734
|Pound Sterling
|5.6165
|5.6239
|Swiss Franc
|4.5232
|4.5255
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3848
|3.3877
|S/African Rand
|0.3245
|0.3246
|Australian Dollar
|3.3148
|3.3215
HIREghana partners again with ACCA - offers Free CV Clinic during this Friday’s JobFair.
Accra, Ghana: HIREghana ( www.HIREgh.com ) is partnering again with ACCA in this Friday’s -July 14th ACCA Annual Student Summit & Job Fair. ACCA ( www.accaglobal.com ) - ACCA the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, is the world's most forward-thinking professional accountancy body.
.
We are offering this FREE CV Clinic as part of our CSR activities – in order to help:
We are sending the most senior person to show our commitment to the new Ghanaian generation entering the workforce.
.
Details of HIREghana 's FREE CV Clinic
.
A great CV places you always ahead of the crowd.
.
I am looking forward to meeting you at ACCA's Job Fair this Friday.
Thank you.
HIREghana
.
About HIREghana:
HIREghana ( www.HIREgh.com ) is a Leading Human Resource Management and Recruitment Agency and a HR & Organizational Development Consultancy providing intelligent and high quality human resource- and recruitment- solutions to business and institutions in all parts of Ghana.
Besides classic active headhunting, HIREghana also offers Career Coaching and Executive Mentoring.
You can contact us :
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Irene Employer's Corner