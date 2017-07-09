modernghana logo

HIREghana partners again with ACCA - offers Free CV Clinic during this Friday's JobFair.

Irene Gloria Addison
16 minutes ago

Accra, Ghana: HIREghana ( www.HIREgh.com ) is partnering again with ACCA in this Friday’s -July 14th ACCA Annual Student Summit & Job Fair. ACCA ( www.accaglobal.com ) - ACCA the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, is the world's most forward-thinking professional accountancy body.

.
We are offering this FREE CV Clinic as part of our CSR activities – in order to help:

  1. All those candidates applying for jobs and getting no responses or
  2. Job- hunters who are 'stuck' with an old CV format and content (and now they don't know what to do with it) or they just need a tiny bit of help to best present their past work experience (even if that is a few University 'attachments').

We are sending the most senior person to show our commitment to the new Ghanaian generation entering the workforce.

.
Details of HIREghana 's FREE CV Clinic

Audience: Accounting & Finance Students and Professionals

Format: 10-15 minutes 'CV-Talk' with each ACCA Job- Hunting candidate, so we could offer you pragmatic individual 'custom-help' with your CV.

Location: Accra International Conference Center

When: Friday 14th July, 2017
Registration: www.ACCAghana.com
Time : 10 am - 2 pm
(PS - please note that the ACCA Job Fair starts at 9 am)

  • Come to another great ACCA- event, and while at it, have a quick feedback on your CV.
  • Get the opportunity to ask all the questions you always had in the back of your mind.

.
A great CV places you always ahead of the crowd.

.
I am looking forward to meeting you at ACCA's Job Fair this Friday.

Thank you.
HIREghana
.
About HIREghana:
HIREghana ( www.HIREgh.com ) is a Leading Human Resource Management and Recruitment Agency and a HR & Organizational Development Consultancy providing intelligent and high quality human resource- and recruitment- solutions to business and institutions in all parts of Ghana.

Besides classic active headhunting, HIREghana also offers Career Coaching and Executive Mentoring.

You can contact us :

  • at +233 50 228 5155 or +233 266 555 907
  • or at [email protected] please.

