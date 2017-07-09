modernghana logo

Retired educationist calls for paradigm shift in education

MyJoyOnline
28 minutes ago | General News

An educationist has called for a paradigm shift in Ghana's education system.

According to Mrs. Susanne Prince-Boateng, who is also the Managing Director of Corwn Academy, the education system from basic to the tertiary level needs a complete overhaul in order for the youth to be part of the global digital economy.

She made the call at the school 14th graduation ceremony in Accra over the weekend.

Mrs. Prince-Boateng maintained that, there must room for creativity, innovation and skill acquisition for graduates to be ready for the job market.

She bemoaned how students are not being trained for life but rather for examination purposes, a situation she said has affected the development of the country.

The educationist there called for eminent educationists to review the education curriculum in the country to make students have enough time to learn.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com

