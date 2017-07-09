TOP STORIES
Ghana's Launched Satellite Can Help Fight Galamsey
Ghana’s first satellite launched into space provides an avenue for the fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey, co-ordinator of the project Dr Richard Damoah has said.
Ghanasat-1, developed by students at All Nations University in Koforidua, was launched at the International Space Station (ISS) by SpaceX, Flight 11 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida-USA on June 10, 2017 and was released into orbit on Friday July 7.
The process was observed live at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Tsukuba Space Centre which provided some technical support as individuals living in Ghana viewed the process at the All Nations University campus in Koforidua.
Shortly after the launch, Dr Damoah told the BBC that the satellite was a giant leap for Ghana in terms of technology and its applications, adding that it will “help us train the upcoming generation on how to apply satellites in different activities around our region”, stating: "For instance, [monitoring] illegal mining is one of the things we are looking to accomplish."
Meanwhile, the Akufo-Addo government declared zero tolerance for galamsey shortly after it assumed office in January this year. A 21-day ultimatum was issued by Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, to all galamseyers to cease operations – an order which resulted in the withdrawal of over 544 excavators and other earthmoving equipment after the deadline on Wednesday 19 April.
The government said it would make sure the galamseyers do not return to their operations that have resulted in the destruction of several water bodies across the country as well as forests and cocoa farms.
Even though significant gains have been achieved the practice has not ended completely and the use of a satellite to monitor such activities has been proposed.
