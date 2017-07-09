TOP STORIES
Baby Dies As Rivals Fight Over Boyfriend
A fierce fight between rivals over an unemployed man at Half Assini in the Jomoro of Western Region has led to the death of a two and half month old baby girl.
Police in the area who confirmed the incident reveal the one of the suspects has since been arrested and is helping them in their investigations while the other is on the run.
According to the investigator in the case, Aaron Ankomah Agyei Captain, Nyameke who is jobless, married and living with one of the suspects but decided to bring in another [Baya] as a second wife and was almost in process of finalizing her marriage rites.
Baya therefore became a regular visitor to the home of his husband to be, but on July 3, 2017 while visiting, she met her lactating rival breastfeeding the baby on the compound.
A fight suddenly ensued between them; the mother of the child started pulling the cloth which was wrapped around her and in the process the baby fell.
She was quickly rushed to the Half Assini Government Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.
Meanwhile, Baya has since fled from the town and her whereabouts unknown.
