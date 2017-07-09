TOP STORIES
NPP To Meet Ken Agyepong Over Recent Pronouncements
The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has hinted of series of meetings with controversial lawmaker for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyepong in order to address his concerns.
Acting General Secretary, John Boadu on Accra-based Okay Fm said the party has taken cognizance of his concerns, adding that its silence was not indicative of the fact that nothing will be done about the matter.
He admits that the outspoken party firebrand could be going contrary to regulations in the party and therefore underscored the need for closed door meeting to resolve any grievances.
The General Secretary, however, called for tempers to be cool and aggrieved parties within the party to patiently wait till all concerns are addressed at an appointed date.
Recently, Mr Kennedy Agyepong took on the party’s leadership and warned them not to seek re-election if they failed to speak out about happenings in the party with some persons scheming to bring down his business empire.
“National Executives I am warning you, if they don’t open their mouths and talk for those who have been given appointments to assist the youth to get jobs, they should not dare contest for reelection….that is the condition I am giving them. They should ensure that those who are in positions facilitate the youth to get employment in order to support the party. So soon they have started agitating. As for me I won’t keep quiet. I will talk because I am ready to die for Ghana and NPP”, he was quoted as saying.
He also threatened to divulge how the party won the 2016 polls if some unnamed elements within the elephant family continue to test his patience indicating that the party did not win the election on fair grounds.
Acting National Chairman of the party, Freddie Blay in response to the issue, said the media has blown his comments out of proportion and that the lawmaker had been taken out of context.
